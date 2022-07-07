July 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Men Face Murder Charges in Drug Deaths of Two Women Left at Local Hospitals

Kaiser Permanente hospital in West L.A. Photo: medschool.kp.org.

Two suspects charged in connection to deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles last November

By Sam Catanzaro

Two men have been charged with the deaths of two women whose bodies were left outside two local hospitals last November. 

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has charged two men in connection with the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles whose bodies were left outside separate hospitals last November. 

David Brian Pearce, age 40, was charged in the case with two counts of murder and two counts of sale/transport/furnish a controlled substance. Pearce had previously been charged with several counts of sexual assault against a total of seven victims spanning a 13-year period.

In addition, Brandt Walter Osborn, 42, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on July 11 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

At a news conference this week, Gascón asked for other potential victims to step forward and contact investigators if they had contact with either Pearce or Osborn. Victims can call the District Attorney’s Office at (877) 542-9370 or the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Homicide Bureau at (213) 382-9470 to report their assault.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Giles, 24, and architect Cabrales-Arzola, 26, were last seen out partying on November 12. The next morning they were found dead outside two separate hospitals. Giles at Southern California Hospital and Cabrales-Arzola at Kaiser Permanente hospital in West L.A.

Giles died the same day of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner previously ruled. Cabrales-Arzola died on November 24 of multiple organ failure and multiple drug intoxication. According to the medical examiner-coroner, both deaths were homicides.

In the following month, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Pearce on suspicion of manslaughter. Osborn and a third man Michael Ansbach were also arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of being accessories in the deaths.  

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, in obtaining a search warrant, the LAPD wrote in an affidavit that Pearce and Osborn had driven the women (both unconscious) to the respective hospitals, claiming to be good Samaritans who encountered them passed out on the street. The Times reports that Pearce, however, had been witnessed giving what looked like cocaine to Giles and Cabrales at a party the night before. 

Gascón initially declined to charge the men and sent the case back to the LAPD for further investigation. Osborn and Ansbach were released from police custody, according to the Times. Pearce has remained jailed on sexual assault charges described above. 

Last week a judge issued a warrant for Osborn’s arrest. It’s unclear whether he is in custody and whether he is represented by a lawyer.

Ansbach remains uncharged by the District Attorney’s office.

For a full account of what happened the night of the deaths, the Times has put together an in-depth account of the events.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News

4 a.m. Last Call for West Hollywood Bars?

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

WeHo City Council votes 3-2 to take part in potential pilot program By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last call...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Stormwater Capture Project Celebrated as a Regional Model

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

City’s infrastructure can prevent 19 acre-feet of water per storm from overflowing to Ballona Creek and Santa Monica Bay At...

Sal and straw’s freshly baked waffle cone perfume (left). Photos: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...

Photo: Facebook (@sweetlilyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Esteemed Parisian Pastry Chef Opening Culver City Bakery

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Sweet Lily Bakery opening Culver City location  By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new bakery in the form...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Newsom Signs Sen. Ben Allen’s Pollution Bill That Places Recycling Costs on Producers Rather Than Municipalities

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Senate Bill 54 calls on the producers of specific materials to form a Producer Responsibility Organization  By Sam Catanzaro California...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Emblem Program to Identify Legal Cannabis Business

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Placards will serve as notice to the public and enforcement agencies that the business is licensed Last week, Los Angeles...
News

Del Rey Home Under Construction Catches Fire

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

No injuries reported in Monday night fire LAFD crews put out a fire that broke out at a Del Rey...

The area of Jefferson Boulevard and Indian Wood Road. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

79-Year-Old Culver City Woman Robbed at Gunpoint While Walking Dog

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Phone, fanny pack stolen in July 3 incident By Sam Catanzaro A 79-year-old Culver City woman was robbed at gunpoint...

Rendering: wHY.
News, Real Estate

Construction Begins on Mixed-Use Development at Former Coco’s Restaurant Space

July 2, 2022

Read more
July 2, 2022

$210 Million development will bring 230 units and 11,450 square feet of retail to Culver City By Dolores Quintana 3MR...

4112 Del Rey Avenue. Photo: LoopNet
News, Real Estate

LaTerra Development Buys Marina del Rey Office Complex, Plans to Build 200 Apartments

July 2, 2022

Read more
July 2, 2022

33,550 square feet of space purchased by developer By Dolores Quintana LaTerra Development has made an additional purchase in Marina...
News, Real Estate

State Officials Approve LA’s Updated Housing Element

July 1, 2022

Read more
July 1, 2022

255,000 new units to be built under new plan By Dolores Quintana  As of June 30, the City of Los...

Photo: Facebook (@jose.huizar).
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Real Estate Developer Guilty of Fraud, Bribery and Obstruction for Paying $500,000 in Cash to City Officials

July 1, 2022

Read more
July 1, 2022

David Lee charged in connection to José Huizar bribes A real estate developer and one of his companies were found...
Crime, News

Los Angeles City Attorney Says His Office Is Cracking Down on Illegal Fireworks

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Fines up to $1,000 for violaters, City Attorney says ​​Amid historically dry conditions brought on by California’s severe drought, Los...
News

LA City Council Approves $25 Per Hour Wage Hike for Certain Healthcare Workers

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Law would apply only to workers at privately owned facilities By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week approved...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
Crime, News

Culver City Traffic Stop Yields Loaded Firearm, Cocaine and More

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Three suspects arrested by Culver City Police Department After being pulled over for a traffic violation, three suspects were arrested...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR