July 1, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA City Council Approves $25 Per Hour Wage Hike for Certain Healthcare Workers

Law would apply only to workers at privately owned facilities

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles City Council this week approved an ordinance raising the minimum wage for certain workers at healthcare facilities to $25 per hour.

The ordinance, called the “Minimum Wage for Employees Working at Healthcare Facilities” initiative, came before City Council following a petition drive. It raises the workers’ minimum wage while also adjusting it annually to account for cost of living increases. Before the initiative goes into effect, it has to be signed into law by Mayor Eric Garcetti. 

The ordinance bans employers from subsidizing the wage increase by laying off workers or reducing benefits and/or hours. It applies only to privately owned facilities, including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and residential care centers. Covered under the ordinance are clinicians, nursing assistants, aides, technicians, maintenance workers, janitors, clerks and administrative workers.

When the ordinance originally came up for a vote last week, it passed 10-2 with Councilmember Joe Buscaino and Paul Krekorian voting in opposition. When it returned to City Council this week it passed 10-0 with Buscaino and Krekorian not voting. 

Employees at Los Angeles healthcare facilities in Los Angeles until now have been included under the City’s general minimum wage of $15, which is set to increase to $16.04 on Friday. 

Councilmember Paul Koretz, who represents Century City and Westwood, was among the supporters of the ordinance, saying last week he was worried about the health care industry, in general, being unable to keep up with demand for workers. 

“Especially during the pandemic when people were burned out from incredibly long hours,” Koretz said. “They were burned out from people in their care dying. … Obviously all of you that are in the health care field love helping people. You wouldn’t do it otherwise because the financial remuneration isn’t enough. Especially at this level — people who risk their lives when they could be working at Target, or working at McDonald’s … without the risk, without the hard work, without the burnout.”

The ordinance, however, is not without detractors. A group called the No on the Los Angeles Unequal Pay Measure coalition denounced the law for creating inequitable pay provisions in the health care industry.

“The vast majority of healthcare workers in the city will be excluded by this discriminatory measure, as the wage standard only applies to workers at private hospitals and dialysis clinics, but completely excludes workers who do the exact same job at our city’s public hospitals, community clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, nursing homes, urgent care centers and many other facilities,” the group said. “The measure excludes workers at 90% of healthcare facilities in the city. In addition to being inequitable and unfair, the ordinance will jeopardize access to care at local health care providers — especially community clinics and those providers that care for underserved populations. The City Council should have put this measure to the November ballot to give the voters of Los Angeles the choice to vote on this inequitable policy.” 

According to its website, the coalition is funded by the California Association of Hospitals and Health Care Systems.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Los Angeles City Attorney Says His Office Is Cracking Down on Illegal Fireworks

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Fines up to $1,000 for violaters, City Attorney says ​​Amid historically dry conditions brought on by California’s severe drought, Los...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
Crime, News

Culver City Traffic Stop Yields Loaded Firearm, Cocaine and More

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Three suspects arrested by Culver City Police Department After being pulled over for a traffic violation, three suspects were arrested...

Broxton Brewery in Westwood. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...

Photo: Facebook (@sexybeansla).
Food & Drink, News

New Brazilian Restaurant a ‘Hidden Gem’ in Culver City

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Sexy Beans now open as Culver City ghost kitchen By Dolores Quintana Sexy Beans, a new member of the Brazilian...

City of Culver City.
News, Upbeat Beat

Six Family-Fun Westside Fourth of July Events

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Fireworks, parades, runs and more taking place across the Westside  By Ashley Sloan  Pacific Palisades  The Pacific Palisades will be...

Village Well Books & Coffee, one of 12 Culver City businesses recently certified as a sustainable business. Photo: villagewell.com
News, Upbeat Beat

12 Culver City Businesses Achieve Sustainability Certifications

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

These 12 businesses mark a total of 58 certifications since the program’s inception in 2017 On June 1, 2022, Culver...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Grammy Museum Selects Culver City Students for 18th Annual Grammy Camp

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The Grammy Museum announced on June 21 that 81 high school students...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Banning Construction of New Gas Stations in Los Angeles?

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Motion from LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz calls for banning the building of any new gas pumping facilities By Sam...

The scene of a Sawtelle crash Saturday afternoon. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Three-Car Sawtelle Crash Sends Six to Hospital

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

79-year-old woman in critical condition following Saturday afternoon crash A three-car crash on Sawtelle Boulevard over the weekend sent six...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Former LAX Cargo Handler Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing Four Gold Bars

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Marlon Moody sentenced to one year in federal prison in addition to $7.5K fine  A former cargo handling company employee...

Culver City United Methodist Church. Photo: culverpalmsumc.org.
News, Real Estate

Affordable housing Planned for Culver City Methodist church property

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

95 units of housing, new church and preschool planned for 4644 Sepulveda Boulevard property By Dolores Quintana A development at...

Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
News, Real Estate

Construction Begins for 50-Unit Palms Development

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Six-story development underway near the intersection of National and Canfield By Dolores Quintana Helio has begun construction on a new...
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Oasis Mansion Lists for $48 Million

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Bundy Drive property hits market By Dolores Quintana The Brentwood Oasis, a behemoth of a mansion owned by billionaire hedge...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...

The West End development. Photo: Fotoworks/Benny Chan
News, Real Estate

Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR