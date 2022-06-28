The Grammy Museum Selects Culver City Students for 18th Annual Grammy Camp

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

The Grammy Museum announced on June 21 that 81 high school students from 69 U.S. cities have been selected as participants in the 18th annual Grammy Camp program, including Culver City High School students Diego Brown, Allyn Matheson, Jasani Pitts, Ezekiel Solidum and Adam Sondik.

Reyna Roberts, Lauren Spencer-Smith and the group Silversun Pickups will be guest artists at the camp. They will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for careers in the music industry. Grammy Camp is the signature music industry camp for high school students and will be held at USC’s Ronald Tutor Campus Center.

“Grammy Camp is a prime example of the Grammy Museum’s mission and education initiatives,” said Michael Sticka, president and CEO of the Grammy Museum. “We’re thrilled that the program is back in person and will continue to be one of the most immersive sum­mer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and continues to give young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry.”

The camp is part of the Grammy In The Schools program, which is supported by the Bruno Mars Scholarship Fund, Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Mama Bernadette Memorial Fund of the Hawai’i Community Foundation, Natalie Cole Foundation, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation and the Recording Academy.

The camp will focus on all aspects of com­mercial music and provide instruc­tion by industry professionals in an immersive and creative environ­ment. The program features seven music career tracks: audio engi­neering, electronic music produc­tion, music business, music journal­ism, songwriting, vocal perfor­mance and instrumental perfor­mance. All tracks culminate in vir­tual media projects, recordings and performances.