Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations

Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in documents seeking $20M of funding for renovations.
A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries
June 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...
Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo
June 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...
Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week
June 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead
June 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...
New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College
June 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...
America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”
June 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...
Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington
June 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner...
Reel In A Good Time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Marina Del Rey Sportfishing is a safe, fun, and affordable way to go fishing. This fishing fleet of expert fishermen...
“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place
June 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...
Family Fun and Polo Match Raising Funds for Teen Cancer America This Weekend
June 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend join Teen Cancer America for a fundraising event at Will Rogers State Park. .Video sponsored by L.A. Orchestra.
“Pedal on the Pier” Event Raises Over $400,000 for Underprivileged Youth
June 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“Pedal on the Pier” returned for its 10th year on Sunday, June 5th welcoming participants and riders to the Santa...
The Queens of the Peach Variety
June 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the...
PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend
June 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
