June 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Runoff Set for LA City Council District 11 Race

Erin Darling and Traci Park finish in first and second place in race to replace Mike Bonin

By Sam Catanzaro

With no candidate capturing more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election is set for November to fill Mike Bonin’s Los Angeles City Council seat. 

According to partial returns, as of Wednesday afternoon, civil rights attorney Erin Darling is in first place with 9,760 votes (31.39%) and narrowly behind is municipal law lawyer Traci Park with 9,669 votes (31.1%). Greg Good has placed third with 2,820 votes (9.07%), Allison Holdorff Polhill is in fourth place with 2,769 (8.91%), while Mike Newhouse is currently in fifth place with 2,366 votes (7.61%). Darling and Park will likely now faceoff in a runoff election this November. 

Erin Darling. Photo: Official. 

Bonin, who is stepping down due to mental-health reasons, had endorsed Darling in the election. In a statement, Darling noted that he was outspent by his opponents yet still collected the most votes (at the time of the statement). 

“Despite being outspent ten-to-one, our campaign earned the most votes in the CD11 primary so far. I’m so excited and thankful to go on to the general in November,” Darling said. “I’d like to thank every single person who donated their time, money, passion, and energy. We deserve a Westside that works for us all!” 

Park, whose campaign centered on public safety, ran on the promise that she’d be a departure from the policies of Bonin. 

“I saw what you saw in 2020 and 2021. I heard your frustration with the status quo. And when I decided I was going to step up and do something about it, you joined me,” Park said at an event Tuesday night as the results were coming in. 

Traci Park. Photo: Official.

In the mayor’s race to replace Eric Garcetti, another runoff will likely take place between Rick Caruso and Karen Bass. Caruso, the billionaire developer, has collected 133,059 votes (42.14%) while Bass, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, has collected 116,668 (35.95%). 

Also facing off in a runoff for Los Angele Country Sheriff will likely be incumbent Alex Villanueva and Robert Luna. Villanueva has collected 258,808 votes (34.38%) while Luna has collected 184,640 votes (24.53%).

Other races impacting the Westside include the election for the State Assembly’s 61st District, where a runoff is likely between Robert Pullen Miles and Tina Simone McKinnor and the election for the State Senate’s 24th District, in which incumbent Ben Allen won uncontested. 

In the Council District 5 race, which includes Century City and Westwood, incumbent Paul Koretz finished in second place behind Kenneth Mejia, setting up a runoff.

To view the full results, visit results.lavote.gov/text-results/4269

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Officials at the groundbreaking last week for Community Corp. of Santa Monica’s Vista Ballona development. Photo: Courtesy Community Corp.
News, Real Estate, Upbeat Beat

Community Corp. Holds Ribbon-Cutting for Mar Vista Affordable Housing Development

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

Development provides 50 newly constructed, 100 percent affordable apartments in the Mar Vista Last Friday, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike...

Photo: Courtesy Everytable.
News

Everytable Giving Away 200 Free Meals in Culver City

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

First 200 customers will receive free meal at grand opening for Culver City location Wednesday Everytable will celebrate its latest...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s City’s African-American Mayor Meets With CCHS’s Black Student Union

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City Mayor Daniel Lee, the first African-American mayor in the city’s...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Officials Warn of Ecstasy Pills Contaminated With Fentanyl as Three Santa Monica Students Recover From Overdose

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Warning comes after three SMMUSD students recover from overdose  By Sam Catanzaro Officials are warning of a large number of...

Centennial Park in Venice near the Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
News

Los Angeles City Councilmember Looks to Ban Homeless Encampments Near Libraries

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Joe Buscaino introduces motion over the weekend   By Sam Catanzaro Two days after the Los Angeles City Council voted to...

Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Multiple Residential Burglaries in Culver City

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Culver City police have arrested a man wanted for multiple residential burglaries in the Lindberg Park neighborhood.  According to the...

Rendering: Calfornia Development & Design Inc
News, Real Estate

1930s Apartment to Be Replaced by Five-Story Building in Pico-Robertson

June 5, 2022

Read more
June 5, 2022

Horner Street building would be replaced by five-story apartment By Dolores Quintana A 1930s apartment in Pico-Robertson is slated to...

Left to right: Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Anthony Diaz, Jose Barron and SMPD Chief Ramon Batista in February during the SMPD Citizen Award ceremony. Photo: SMPD.
News

Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...

Left to right Charity Chandler, Cole Topher Grace, Ashley Grace. Photo: Courtesy CASA.
News, Upbeat Beat

CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event By Staff Writer Court Appointed Special...

Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. Photo: Flickr (@kenlund).
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency...

Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Mathletes Shine at E = MC2

June 3, 2022

Read more
June 3, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City should be proud of the outstanding achievement of many of...

Rendering: Redcar Properties.
News, Real Estate

Hayden Tract Office Building Well on Way to Completion

June 3, 2022

Read more
June 3, 2022

3516 Schaefer Street development underway in Culver City  By Dolores Quintana The new office building being built by Redcar Properties...
News, Real Estate

LAX Gets New Video Game Lounge

June 3, 2022

Read more
June 3, 2022

Lounge is known as Gameway and is designed to draw travelers to the airport earlier than their flight time By...

The Brentwood Farmers Market. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee By Dolores Quintana Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Staff Writer This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR