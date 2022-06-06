June 7, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Arrested for Multiple Residential Burglaries in Culver City

Photo: CCPD.

Culver City police have arrested a man wanted for multiple residential burglaries in the Lindberg Park neighborhood. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), in the early morning hours of May 31, two residential burglaries occurred in the Lindberg Park neighborhood. Officers from the CCPD’s Partnership in Policing Team (PIP) immediately began to collaborate with residents from the Lindberg Park Neighborhood Association in obtaining video surveillance images of the suspect.

Members of the PIP Team shared video surveillance of the suspect with CCPD patrol officers. 

“Within one hour of distributing the video surveillance, the suspect was identified from previous theft and drug-related arrests. On June 4th, the suspect, a 25-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was located by CCPD patrol officers and placed under arrest for two counts of residential burglary,” CCPD said. 

This case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, please contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316.

