Marina Del Rey Family Searches for Missing 29-Year-Old Son With Autism

J​​eremy Hansbrough missigns cine May 16

By Sam Catanzaro

A Marina del Rey family is searching for their 29-year-old son with autism who has been missing since walking out of their home last week. 

Jeremy Hansbrough has been missing since last week, CBS reports

“We’re looking for our son,” his mother, Michelle Hansbrough, told CBS. “He’s been gone a week.”

The family has filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and has put up flyers in the area around Loyola Marymount University. In addition, the family has come to Yvonne B. Burke Park – one of Jeremy’s favorite places. 

According to Michelle, Jeremy is high-functioning, telling CBS “he’s book smart. He’s not street smart.” 

Adding to the family’s worries is that Jeremy does not have any money or ID. In addition, he is prone to seizures without his medication. 

Last month Jeremy left home but eventually ended up at his godfather’s home, the family says. 

Jeremy is described as standing 5′ 6″ and weighing around 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray coat and white sneakers when he left home. He shaved his head a few weeks ago. 

As reported by KABC, last Thursday, someone reported seeing him near 28th Street and Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica.

Michelle told KABC that he does not communicate with people he doesn’t know very well.

“If they see his picture, just call 911 or call the number on the poster so we can find him, because the lapse in time, the time people talk about where they saw him and the time that we can get there,” said the mom. “So if they keep him talking about jazz. He’s a jazz aficionado.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities or Michelle at (424) 523-5511.

