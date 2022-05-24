May 24, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled

The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica, and Growing Place, with special support from the RAND Corporation. This new facility is changing early child education in our city and beyond. Learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Education, Family, Video
