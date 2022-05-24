The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica, and Growing Place, with special support from the RAND Corporation. This new facility is changing early child education in our city and beyond. Learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled
HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach
May 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...
Culver City Board of Education Increases Preschool Program Price
May 20, 2022 Staff Report
At the Tuesday, May 10 Board of Education meeting, the Board voted unanimously to approve an increase in fees for...
‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market
May 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...
“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month
May 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions
May 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four
May 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides
May 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles
May 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers
May 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
Culver City Unified Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate
May 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Officials say weekly testing will continue By Sam Catanzaro Culver City education officials this week lifted an indoor mask mandate...
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
May 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art
May 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...
Culver City Middle School Getting Revamped Lunch Area
May 3, 2022 Staff Report
Panther Plaza Redesign will provide better sitting for students Culver City Middle School students will soon get an upgrade to...
Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...
Citrus Without Acidity?
April 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...
