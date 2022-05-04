May 5, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAFD Combats Mar Vista Home Fire

Photo: Citizen App

Mountain View home catches fire Tuesday

By Sam Catanzaro

Firefighters made quick work putting out a Mar Vista fire this week. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Tuesday around 8:15 a.m. at 3717 Mountain View Avenue in Mar Vista. 

Firefighters arrived to find a two- story, single family dwelling with smoke showing.

According to the LAFD, it took 39 firefighters 25 minutes to extinguish the fire. The fire was held to the 2nd floor of the home with some flames spreading to the attic. No other structures were damaged, officials said. 

One person was treated on the scene for injuries sustained in the fire. There were not any hospital transports, according to the LAFD. 

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

in News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne  A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
Crime, News

Anti-Semitic Hate Fliers Found in Culver City

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Total of 13 copies of this publication found in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro 13 anti-Semitic hate fliers were found...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Getting Revamped Lunch Area

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Panther Plaza Redesign will provide better sitting for students Culver City Middle School students will soon get an upgrade to...

Photo: Courtesy of 11:11 Projects
News, Upbeat Beat

Getty Announces Locations for 10 Free Community Art Festivals Across Los Angeles

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

First festival kicks off May 14-15 in Inglewood with live music, art activations, food trucks, and more In celebration of...
Crime, News

Suspect Arrested After Following Victim to Car at Beverly Center

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

A suspect was been arrested after robbing a person walking back to their vehicle at the Beverly Center.  According to...

An encampment on the Los Angeles side Centinela Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Cat Gravely Injured in Playa del Rey Home Fire

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Delgany Avenue home damaged in Saturday night fire A cat was gravely injured in a fire that broke out in...

The intersection of Palms and Vinton. Photo: Google.
News

Person Killed by Car in Palms

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Man killed in area of Palms Boulevard and Vinton Avenue By Sam Catanzaro A man was fatally struck by a...
News, Upbeat Beat

Invite Your Four-Legged Furry Friends to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo a Day Early

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

By Susan Payne Cinco de Mayo is around the corner.  With celebrations happening all over Santa Monica, Recruiting for Good...

Rendering: Withee Malcolm Architects.
News, Real Estate

61 Units of Affordable Housing Planned for Sawtelle

April 30, 2022

Read more
April 30, 2022

Six-story Iris Apartments expected to be complete by 2024 By Dolores Quintana Sawtelle will be the site of a new...

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
Crime, News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills Developer Pleads Guilty to Bribery Related to $45 Million Government Lease

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Arman Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison By Sam Catanzaro A Beverly Hills developer faces up to 10...

Photo: Redfin.
News, Real Estate

Tech Entrepreneur Buys One-of-a-Kind Marina Del Rey Home

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Silver Strand home sold to Fred Plais By Dolores Quintana Fred Plais, Platform.sh co-founder and CEO, has purchased what can...
Crime, News

Westside COVID Testing Company to Refund Victims for Distributing Fraudulent Results

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

$26,454,593 total in settlements announced by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Attorney Mike...

Malala Yousafzai. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Nobel Laureate and Education Activist Malala Yousafzai to Speak in Beverly Hills

April 28, 2022

Read more
April 28, 2022

May 15, 2022 at Saban Theatre Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel recipient and activist for education and equality is coming...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors

April 27, 2022

Read more
April 27, 2022

Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR