Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided a free mobile dental clinic for homeless veterans.
in News, Video, Wellness
Crime, News

Report Lists Culver City as One of California’s Least Safe Cities

April 11, 2022

April 11, 2022

Culver City sits at 220 out of 230 cities in rankings By Dolores Quintana According to FBI crime statistics assembled...

A fire burns in a Palms apartment April 8. Photo: Citizen App.
News

LAFD and Culver City FD Put out Palms Apartment Fire

April 11, 2022

April 11, 2022

Glendon Avenue fire put out in 28 minutes Friday night The Los Angeles and Culver City Fire Department put out...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 9, 2022

April 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station

April 8, 2022

April 8, 2022

Project expected to be completed by 2024 By Dolores Quintana Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project...

Nike’s WE3 campus. Photo: CBRE
News, Real Estate

Nike Expanding Playa Vista Footprint

April 8, 2022

April 8, 2022

Company expanding lease at WE3 campus  By Dolores Quintana Nike will expand its lease at the WE3 building that is...
News, Video

Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment

April 8, 2022

April 8, 2022

Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...

Photo: Google.
Crime, News

31-Year-Old Inmate Dies in LAPD Pacific Jail

April 8, 2022

April 8, 2022

February 16 death remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro  The Los Angeles Police Department has announced that earlier this year...

Benjamin Eichenblatt (left) and Isaias Alfaro (right). Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Two Men Arrested After Stealing Mail From USPS Truck in Westchester

April 7, 2022

April 7, 2022

Benjamin Eichenblatt and Isaias Alfaro arrested in connection to April 1 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two men...

Photo: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli

April 7, 2022

April 7, 2022

April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture  The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...
Food & Drink, Video

It’s Tangerine Season!

April 6, 2022

April 6, 2022

Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Video, Wellness

Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark

April 6, 2022

April 6, 2022

WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

LA Designer Madame Weathersby Releases Bullet Detailed, Renegade-Inspired Luxury Purse Collection

April 5, 2022

April 5, 2022

By Susan Payne 1836 was the year of the Texas revolution. For designer Rachel Weathersby, 1836 is the artisanship and...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Residents Qualify for LA County Guaranteed Income Program

April 5, 2022

April 5, 2022

$1,000 a month program now accepting applications By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000 a month...
News

CNN Report Raises Questions About VA Land Usage

April 5, 2022

April 5, 2022

Questions have been raised about the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) usage of land that was donated specifically to house...
News, Video

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

April 5, 2022

April 5, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...

