Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided a free mobile dental clinic for homeless veterans.
Video sponsored by Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans
Report Lists Culver City as One of California’s Least Safe Cities
April 11, 2022 Staff Report
Culver City sits at 220 out of 230 cities in rankings By Dolores Quintana According to FBI crime statistics assembled...
LAFD and Culver City FD Put out Palms Apartment Fire
April 11, 2022 Staff Report
Glendon Avenue fire put out in 28 minutes Friday night The Los Angeles and Culver City Fire Department put out...
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station
April 8, 2022 Staff Report
Project expected to be completed by 2024 By Dolores Quintana Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project...
Nike Expanding Playa Vista Footprint
April 8, 2022 Staff Report
Company expanding lease at WE3 campus By Dolores Quintana Nike will expand its lease at the WE3 building that is...
Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment
April 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...
31-Year-Old Inmate Dies in LAPD Pacific Jail
April 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
February 16 death remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department has announced that earlier this year...
Two Men Arrested After Stealing Mail From USPS Truck in Westchester
April 7, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Benjamin Eichenblatt and Isaias Alfaro arrested in connection to April 1 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two men...
Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli
April 7, 2022 Staff Report
April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...
It’s Tangerine Season!
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
LA Designer Madame Weathersby Releases Bullet Detailed, Renegade-Inspired Luxury Purse Collection
April 5, 2022 Staff Report
By Susan Payne 1836 was the year of the Texas revolution. For designer Rachel Weathersby, 1836 is the artisanship and...
Culver City Residents Qualify for LA County Guaranteed Income Program
April 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
$1,000 a month program now accepting applications By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000 a month...
CNN Report Raises Questions About VA Land Usage
April 5, 2022 Staff Report
Questions have been raised about the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) usage of land that was donated specifically to house...
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works
April 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
