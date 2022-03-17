March 18, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Federal Prosecutors Indict Two Men for Armed Robbery Spree Using Semi-Automatic Firearm to Rob Local 7-Elevens

Kyle Richard Williams and Colin Powell Lacey charged in connection to 2021 incidents

By Sam Catanzaro

A federal grand jury this week charged two men in an eight-count indictment alleging they committed multiple armed robberies of local 7-Eleven stores and another business in Los Angeles County during a six-week crime spree.

Kyle Richard Williams, 25, of Inglewood and Colin Powell Lacey, 28, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery. Lacey is also charged with four counts of robbery while Williams is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

The defendants, who are in federal custody, are expected to be arraigned on March 24 in United States District Court.

According to the indictment, from mid-November to December 30, 2021, Williams and Lacey traveled together by car to businesses – usually 7-Eleven convenience stores – to commit armed robberies. Williams allegedly entered the stores, brandished a semi-automatic handgun at employees, and demanded money. Meanwhile, Lacey waited in the vehicle parked outside the stores. Williams and Lacey allegedly would then flee the area following the armed robbery.

The businesses robbed during the spree included six 7-Eleven stores located in the Hollywood, East Hollywood and Mid-City neighborhoods of Los Angeles as well as in West Hollywood. One smoke shop in the Mid-City area also was robbed, according to the indictment. Williams allegedly attempted to rob a 7-Eleven store in El Segundo on December 30, 2021.

Each charge of commerce by robbery carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

