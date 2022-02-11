February 12, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Eight Unit Condominium Project In Development In Venice

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook

Project Would Replace A Three Duplex Building 

By Dolores Quintana

A new eight unit condominium project is in development on the site of a current three duplex property in Venice located at 2308 – 2310 Pisani Place as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The plans were filed with the city of Los Angeles by the owner Steve Meepos, who is co-owner of KMK Management. Breakform Design is handling the design for the project which would include 15,016 square feet that would hold three one bedroom units, one two bedroom unit and four three bedroom penthouse units. The condominium project would stand 41 feet tall and would be named Pisani Place. 

Pisani Place would consist of four levels, the ground level would hold a lobby and parking area with 12 spaces and three one bedroom units with 500 square feet each. The second floor would consist of one 1,833 square foot two bedroom unit while the third and fourth levels would hold two 2,025 square foot, three bedroom units.

On the roof, a 1,415 square foot roof deck that would be a common area as an amenity for all of the tenants to enjoy.

Meepos had previously submitted plans for a six unit project in 2020 that were approved but then appealed. The six unit project plans were withdrawn shortly before the current plans were submitted.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Is First In The Nation For Luxury Home Sales

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Compass Report Shows Strong Sellers Market, Prices Exploding  By Dolores Quintana In a report published by Compass, the largest independent...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Andre 3000 Buys Venice Estate For $3.6 Million

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Home Was Built In 2019, Never Before Offered For Public Sale  By Dolores Quintana Andre Benjamin, otherwise known as Andre...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News

Robbery In Venice, Tourist Shot In The Leg

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

Suspects Wore Black Ski Masks, Followed Victim To His Car By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a tourist was...
News, Sports, Video

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...

Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Family Clinic
Charity, News

Venice Family Clinic Announces $7 Million Dollar Donation

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation Donated The Single Largest Sum On Record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced today...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Arts
Film, Life and Arts, News

Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films...

Photo: Mirror Media Group
Entertainment, News

2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations  By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...

Photo: UCLA Campus Photo
News

UCLA Chancellor Establishes Task Force To Review UCLA Threat Response

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

After Former Lecturer Made Threats A Full Review of Policies Is Needed After the mass violence threat that occured last...

Photo: Culver City Construction Photo, Credit Culver City Website
News

Outdoor Dining Expansion Construction Begins In Downtown Culver City

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Construction Will Cause A Temporary Loss In Dining Space By Dolores Quintana  Culver City has just started a construction project...

Rendering: Warren Techentin Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Five-Story Development Planned in Rancho Park

February 6, 2022

Read more
February 6, 2022

Developer seeks to demolish pair of commercial buildings on Pico By Dolores Quintana A five-story mixed-use development could be coming...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...

A rendering of a development planned for 3401 La Cienega. Credit: SHoP Architects.
News, Real Estate

Massive La Cienega/Jefferson Metro Station Project Advances

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

Environmental assessment released for 3401 S. La Cienega Boulevard development By Dolores Quintana Australian developer and real estate investment group...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Crime, News

Culver City Report of Suspicious Person Results in Suspect Barricaded in a Stolen U-Haul Truck

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

January 27 incident handled by Culver City Police Department By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police took into custody a woman...

Photo: California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Crime, News

Culver City Bar Alcohol License Suspended Following Fatal DUI Crash

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

ABC suspends the license of the Cinema Bar in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro State officials have suspended the alcohol...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR