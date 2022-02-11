Eight Unit Condominium Project In Development In Venice

Project Would Replace A Three Duplex Building

By Dolores Quintana

A new eight unit condominium project is in development on the site of a current three duplex property in Venice located at 2308 – 2310 Pisani Place as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The plans were filed with the city of Los Angeles by the owner Steve Meepos, who is co-owner of KMK Management. Breakform Design is handling the design for the project which would include 15,016 square feet that would hold three one bedroom units, one two bedroom unit and four three bedroom penthouse units. The condominium project would stand 41 feet tall and would be named Pisani Place.

Pisani Place would consist of four levels, the ground level would hold a lobby and parking area with 12 spaces and three one bedroom units with 500 square feet each. The second floor would consist of one 1,833 square foot two bedroom unit while the third and fourth levels would hold two 2,025 square foot, three bedroom units.

On the roof, a 1,415 square foot roof deck that would be a common area as an amenity for all of the tenants to enjoy.

Meepos had previously submitted plans for a six unit project in 2020 that were approved but then appealed. The six unit project plans were withdrawn shortly before the current plans were submitted.