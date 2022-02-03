With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and bring a fresh approach to the Westside preschool landscape.
Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!
Market Report: One Ingredient With Many Uses
February 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmer and Chef Abby from McGraph Family Farms teaches us all the fun ways to use Fennel..Video brought to you...
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Ranked 8th in Los Angeles
February 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study ranked SMMUSD 8th in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video brought to you by Sunshine Camp.
LA Metro Reinstates Ticketing
February 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly two years of free rides, the LA county metropolitan transportation authority has reinstated travel fares for most riders....
CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Coach Nak
January 31, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by CCUSD The CCUSD Family mourns the passing last week of Tom Nakayama, a longtime math teacher at Culver...
Local Business Closing After 20 Years On Main Street
January 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The owners of Arts & Letters say goodbye to the community after 20 years of business. Learn why they are...
Market Report: Spice Up Your Salad with Watermelon Radish
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Watermelon radishes are a fun, unique, and spicy way to create the perfect winter salad..Video brought to you by School...
Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Message from CCUSD Superintendent Following Week of Canceled Classes
The following is a January 24 message from Culver City Unified School District Superintendent Quoc Tran in relation to schools...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel
January 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...
Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...
Culver City Unified Cancels School This Week Amid COVID-19 Surge
January 17, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Classes to be made up at later day, district says By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD)...
Over 700 Veterans Housed
January 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a Veterans Affairs representative about how over 700 veterans received housing in the last few months of 2021..Video...
Market Report: Pasta Without the Carbs?
January 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
If you want pasta but are cutting down on carbohydrates, Spaghetti Squash might be the perfect solution to achieve your...
