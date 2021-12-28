Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy.
.
Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley
The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit
Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy.
Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters
December 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters..Video brought to you by Deasy...
Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the...
Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...
100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates
December 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine
December 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean flare...
Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Beautify Your Neighborhood
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...
Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.
ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again
ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...
Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived
Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit
Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy..Video brought to you...Read more
POPULAR
The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit
Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy..Video brought to you...Read more