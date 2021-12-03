December 4, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Council Appoints New City Attorney Heather Baker

The City Council of the City of Culver City is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Baker as City Attorney.  

When Ms. Baker began practicing municipal law 23 years ago, she began her career with exemplary energy and dedication, qualities which continue to serve her as a professional, outstanding attorney.  She has had an admirable career serving the City for nearly two decades, first as a Deputy City Attorney and then for the last 14 years as Assistant City Attorney.

Ms. Baker handles all aspects of municipal law.  She has extensive experience advising the City Council, the City’s Commissions, Boards and Committees, and City staff in a wide variety of legal matters.  In addition to providing general legal advice, she has served as the legal advisor to the Planning Commission since 2007, and to other Commissions and City Council Subcommittees throughout the years.

She has also enjoyed collaboration with and attending events of local community organizations such as the Culver City Chamber of Commerce, the Culver City Historical Society, the Culver City Friends of the Library, the Downtown Business Association, the Friends of the Culver City Dog Park, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee.

“I love my job, and I am truly honored and excited to work with and serve the incredible people that comprise the City government and community, alongside my stellar City Attorney Department team,” said Ms. Baker.

Ms. Baker received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and her Juris Doctor from Western State University, College of Law (currently Western State College of Law). She was admitted to the California State Bar in 1997.  Ms. Baker is currently serving as Acting City Attorney, with her official appointment to City Attorney to begin on December 22.

