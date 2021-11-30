Police Search for Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery at Culver City Bus Stop

Two suspects sought in connection to November 28 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a Culver CityBus stop recently.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), On November 28, around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of an armed robbery that occurred at the Culver City Bus Transfer Station at 6000 Sepulveda Boulevard.

“Upon arrival, the officers met with the victim who told them he was seated at the bus bench when he was approached by suspect #1 who produced a black handgun and demanded the victim’s property. Suspect #1 took ahold of the victim’s property then entered a dark-colored sedan,” CCPD said.

The suspect vehicle fled eastbound, according to police.

Both suspects are described as Black men between 25-30 years old.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Culver City Police Department PIO Assistant Chief Jason Sims at 310-253-6391.