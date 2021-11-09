November 9, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Longtime Teacher Carmen Campos

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) Family is mourning the recent passing of longtime teacher Carmen Campos, who retired from the District in 2019.

Campos taught in the District for nearly three decades, sharing her love of education with students at Linwood E. Howe Elementary School, El Marino Language School and Culver Park High School.

She earned a doctorate degree as well as an administrative credential and represented all CCUSD teachers on the negotiating team. When she worked at Culver Park, she studied and passed every high school teachers’ exam so that she would be qualified to teach chemistry, biology, physics and calculus. She was also a longtime supporter of the Culver City Education Foundation, CCUSD Community scholarships, and TEENLINE at Cedars-Sinai.

Her colleagues remembered her as a fun and caring teacher who was truly committed to her students’ success.

“She loved purple, Cuban food, Madonna and her friends and family,” said one El Marinio teacher. “She was the emcee for several of the Faculty Talent Shows and started the tradition of Happy Hour with the teachers to raise money for ALLEM. She always said, “It’s for the children!” She had a doctoral degree and was smart as a whip. She served as our union representative for many years, served on the CCFT negotiations team and was extremely generous when it came to buying Tito’s Tacos for the staff. Above all she was an outstanding wife, mother, friend and teacher.”

“She always made anyone that she was around feel special and supported, both her students and her colleagues,” said another teacher. “There wasn’t a time that she passed up helping and contributing to the youth of Culver City. She would pay for students to go to homecoming and prom, even lending her car if they needed transportation. She always had her students as the focus of every decision she made, while also being the voice of the teachers on the union negotiation team for five years. Since her cancer diagnosis over two years ago, we would always text an update of how she was doing, and I would give her an update on CCUSD. She always cared deeply about our district and our community, but the relationships were always most important to her.”

Parents who dealt with Campos felt the same way.

“She was an incredible teacher, a marvelous friend and a pure soul,” said one parent. “She was also a big part of my son’s life.”

“I knew her well from El Marino,” another said. “I was her room parent when my older daughter had her in fourth grade, and I spent a lot of time in her room helping out. She made me feel welcome and useful as a parent and also encouraged me to start subbing. I subbed for her a lot over the years, especially for Field Trips when she wasn’t well enough to go on them. It was a privilege to be entrusted with her students. I have been inspired by her love for teaching. I was messaging with her recently and told her that I think of her daily when I have my students clean up to the “Car Wash” song she used for her weekly “Car Wash Wednesday.” I smiled through some tears today when I played it for my class.”

When she retired in 2019, Campos sent a message to her friends and colleagues that read, in part, “Teaching for CCUSD has been my life for a long, long time. Living at El Marino, because that is what we all do as educators, it IS our life, has brought more joy to

me than only two other things, Katie and Tico. Yes, guys, you made my top three and you didn’t even know it. Thank you for being the amazing team that you are. Thank you for always striving to make children’s lives better. Thank you for redeeming my faith in humanity on the daily. Teachers don’t ever get the credit they deserve and you all still do it exactly like Rizzo bites the weenie, with relish!”

Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Carmen. May she rest in peace.

in News
Related Posts
News

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...

A rendering of a 150,000 square-foot office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Gensler
News, Real Estate

150,000 Square-Foot Office Planned for Downtown Culver City

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Watseka Avenue development slated for completion in 2024 By Dolores Quintana Another office building development is shaping up in Downtown...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
News

Culver City e-Waste Collection and Paper Shredding Event This Weekend

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Drop off your e-Waste and Paper to be Shredded! The City of Culver City is partnering with Homeboy Recycling for this collection event on Saturday,...

A runner finishes the 2019 LA Marathon in Santa Monica. Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Westside Road Closures for LA Marathon Sunday

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Marathon returns this weekend with new course By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Marathon is set for Sunday with a...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
Crime, News

Person Shot on Culver City Bike Path

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

CCPD investigating Thursday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A person was shot and assaulted riding their bike in Culver City...
News, Upbeat Beat

Paralympian Robert Tanaka Visits CCUSD to Celebrate Disability Awareness Month

November 2, 2021

Read more
November 2, 2021

CCUSD students recently heard from Paralympian and U.S. Blind Judo Association team member Robert Tanaka during a special assembly at...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Culver City Police Crack Down on Street Racing

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

Around 40 vehicles cited By Chad Winthrop Culver City police confiscated over 10 street racing vehicles over the weekend.  According...

Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood

October 28, 2021

Read more
October 28, 2021

Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...

Methamphetamine that was recovered by the CCPD recently. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City K9 Locates 90 Pounds of Meth

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

K9 Storm aids in multi-jurisdictional task force arrest By Chad Winthrop A K9 for the Culver City Police Department aided...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR