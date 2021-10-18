October 19, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Earthquake Preparedness Drills Set for Culver City This Week

Parking Garage Damage From 1994 Northridge Earthquake: Photo: Getty.

The Great ShakeOut and Culver City’s Communitywide Disaster Drill set for October 21

Submitted by the City of Culver City

All residents, businesses, and communities in Culver City, California are encouraged to participate in two earthquake preparedness drills this week. 

Following the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) “National Preparedness Month” in September, individuals and communities throughout California will participate in the Great California ShakeOut drill.

Held annually on the third Thursday of October, the International ShakeOut Day is set for Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10:21 AM.  During the self-led drill, participants practice how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.”  Endorsed by emergency officials and first responders, the safe response to an earthquake is to: 

DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and also allows you to stay low and crawl to shelter if nearby.

             COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand

  • If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter
  • If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows)
  • Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs

             HOLD ON until shaking stops

  • Under shelter: hold on to it with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts
  • No shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Roger Braum, “While damaging earthquakes here may be fewer in number when compared to other areas of the world, they can occur at any time wherever we work, live, or travel within the region and beyond.  Everyone, everywhere should know how to protect themselves from an earthquake.”

The City of Culver City is going to take the “ShakeOut” one step further by conducting their Annual Communitywide Disaster Drill at 7 PM. 

For the past several years the City has led a vigorous campaign to educate and inform its community on the importance of being prepared and having a plan.  The culmination of this effort is participation in an Annual Communitywide Disaster Drill which is held on the same day as the California Great ShakeOut. This very important drill allows first responders and community responders (e.g., the Culver City Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Culver City Amateur Radio Emergency Services (CCARES) team) to practice their emergency disaster plans alongside our community.

To participate in the 7 PM evening drill on October 21, we ask that residents and businesses once again simulate an earthquake and practice “stop, drop and hold on.”  Activate your family/business disaster plan and if you don’t have one, it is never too late! Visit the Culver City Emergency Preparedness website and download a checklist.

Once you have determined that your family is “OK,” place an “OK” sign in a window or door most visible from the street or public right-of-way.  This will allow first responders to visually see who is ok and who is not.

