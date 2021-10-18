October 19, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Marina del Rey Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Orange County Murder

Jonathan Ho, Nicholas Nguyen arrested in relation to murder of Jeffrey Cheng

By Sam Catanzaro

A Marina del Rey man was arrested last week along with a Oklahoma City man in connection to a 2019 murder of a man whose body was found in the trunk of a car in Orange County. 

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, on October 14 deputies made two arrests related to the  2019 murder of Jeffrey Cheng of Irvine. Cheng’s body was found in the trunk of a car parked on Leafwood Street in the city of Stanton on March 8, 2019.

On October 14, Sheriff’s homicide investigators, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Office, executed warrants in Marina del Rey and in Oklahoma City on Thursday and took Jonathan Ho, 32, and Nicholas Nguyen, 27, into custody without incident.

Around 1,000 fentanyl pills, and 5,000 methamphetamine pills were also seized during the arrests. According to the OC Sheriff’s Department, the fentanyl pills have an estimated street value of approximately $30,000.

Ho was booked into OC jail on drug-related charges and possession of metal knuckles. Nguyen was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is awaiting extradition to California, the OC Sheriff’s Departmen said.

“The arrests made in this case moves us closer to achieving justice for the victim and his family,” wrote OC Sheriff Don Barnes in a Tweet. Additionally 1K fentanyl pills and 5K meth pills were seized as a result of the warrants for this case. Each pill removed from our streets reduces the potential for a life lost.” 

A motive for the crime and connection between the victim and suspects remains under active investigation.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Parking Garage Damage From 1994 Northridge Earthquake: Photo: Getty.
News

Two Earthquake Preparedness Drills Set for Culver City This Week

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

The Great ShakeOut and Culver City’s Communitywide Disaster Drill set for October 21 Submitted by the City of Culver City...
News

Lindberg Park Project Survey Now Available

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Voting takes less than two minutes!  Choose one of two options for a Prop 68 funded project at Lindberg Park:  Outdoor...
Crime, News

LAPD Shoots Dead Man Holding Family Members At Knifepoint

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

A Los Angeles Police Department officer fatally shot a man holding family members at knifepoint this week during a domestic...

Photo: Facebook (@MRTCD10).
Crime, News

LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...

Culver Current at night. Photo: culvercity.org.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Groundbreaking Culver City Mixed Media Sculpture Exhibition Extended

October 13, 2021

Read more
October 13, 2021

A groundbreaking mixed media sculpture created by Los Angeles-based artist Nate Mohler, has been extended for a second year of...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityBus).
News, Transportation

Construction Begins this Monday for the MOVE Culver City Project

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Submitted by the City of Culver City On Monday, October 11th and through November 19th, the City’s construction contractor will...

Coco delivery robots in front of Citizen Public Market in Culver City. Photo: Coco (official).
News, Transportation

An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
News, Video

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....

A rendering of 3516 Schaefer Street in Culver City. Credit: Redcar Properties.
News, Real Estate

Redcar Properties Building New Offices in Culver City’s Hayden Tract

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Redcar Properties will be building new offices in the Hayden...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

Zachary Joseph Horwitz. Photo: Facebook (@salvadormanuel.alvarezceledon)
Crime, News

Beverlywood Actor Pleads Guilty to Massive Ponzi that Falsely Claimed to License Foreign Film Rights to Fund Lifestyle

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

Zachary Joseph Horwit pleads guilty to security frauds By Sam Catanzaro A local actor pleaded guilty has admitted to operating...

Cannabis found in a vehicle involved in a recent crash in Playa del Rey. Photo: California Highway Patrol.
Crime, News, Transportation

Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident  By Sam Catanzaro A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of...
Crime, News, Transportation

Culver City Police Cracking Down on Vehicle Sideshows

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

CCPD announce additional patrols in response to recent incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police are increasing patrols to prevent...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. Photo: Facebook (@JoeBuscaino)
Crime, News

Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana  A Los Angeles lawmaker...
News, Video

Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR