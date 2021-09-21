Pair Charged With Hate Crime For Attack Outside Beverly Grove Sushi Restaurant

Two men were charged today for an assault outside a sushi restaurant earlier this year

By Chad Winthrop

Two men were charged this week for an assault outside a local sushi restaurant earlier this year.

“A hate crime is a crime against all of us,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. “My office is committed to doing all we can to make Los Angeles County a place where our diversity is embraced and protected.”

Xavier Pabon (dob 11/13/90) and Samer Jayylusi (dob 8/29/85) were each charged in case BA499005 with two felony counts of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury. The criminal complaint also includes a hate crime allegation.

Jayylusi is expected to be arraigned today in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Pabon’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in the same courtroom.

On May 18, the two defendants were allegedly part of a caravan who were driving in the 300 block of N. La Cienega Boulevard. The defendants are accused of approaching two men outside of a restaurant and attacking them because of their religion.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.