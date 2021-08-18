August 19, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAFD Rescue Construction Worker in Mar Vista Who Fell Into 14-Foot Hole

Photo: Citizen App.

Worker in fair condition following Wednesday incident in Mar Vista

By Sam Catanzaro

A Mar Vista construction worker was injured after falling into a 14-foot hole Wednesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Wednesday around 10:20 a.m. at 3799 Boise Avenue in Mar Vista.

LAFD crews, including an Urban Search and Rescue team, arrived on the scene to find a male construction worker within a 14′ deep, 4′ x 4′ concrete-lined hole.

“The conscious and alert male worker was determined to have no imminently life threatening injuries, and had been assisted by firefighters, with the use of a harness, in safely ascending a fire department ladder to ground level,” wrote LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey in an incident report.

According to Humphrey, the worker was transported by paramedics to a local hospital in fair condition.

Humphrey said that the incident likely occurred at a private construction site, though could confirm this. In addition, he noted the California Department Industrial Relations, Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) will handle an investigation of the incident.

