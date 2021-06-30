Armed Robbers Steal Over $100K of Jewelry From Father and Teen Son at Westfield Culver City

Cartier watch, jewel encrusted necklaces stolen Tuesday afternoon

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for suspected wanted for robbing a father and teenager son at gunpoint this week, making off with over $100,00 worth of jewelry, including a Cartier watch and gold and diamond encrusted necklace at Westfield Culver City.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Tuesday, June 29, around 3:32 p.m., a man and his 15-year-old son were walking on the second level of the Westfield Culver City mall. The two suspects, described below, approached the man and his son. Officials say one of the suspects was brandishing a black, semiautomatic handgun, with an extended magazine.

“Suspect #1 pointed the above-described handgun at them, and demanded their jewelry and watch,” CCPD said. “In fear for their lives, the victims complied and gave the suspects their property.”

The property stolen were two necklaces and a $25,000 Cartier watch, with a total value of $136,000. One of the necklaces was gold and diamond encrusted, valued at $85,00. The other was encrusted with diamonds only, valued at $26,000, according to the CCPD.

The suspects were last seen exiting the mall on foot in an unknown direction.

Suspect #1 is described by CCPD as a Black male,18-25 years old, wearing a gray Nike hoodie, light gray jeans and black Air Force One shoes, armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. CCPD describe the second suspect also as a Black male, 18-25 years old, wearing a black Rick and Morty hoodie, black pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the police department’s Public Information Officer, Assistant Chief Jason Sims at 310-253-6391.