SUV Plows Into Baldwin Hills Home and Kills 86-Year-Old Woman

86-year-old woman killed, man criticality injured in Saturday incident

By Sam Catanzaro

An 86-year-old Baldwin Hills woman died over the weekend after an SUV involved in a police pursuit plowed into her home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on June 26 around 1:20 a.m., officers were driving to South Traffic Division when the suspect’s vehicle rear-ended their black and white police vehicle at Hobart and Martin Luther King boulevards. The officers exited their vehicle and began to approach the suspect’s vehicle, who then fled northbound on Western Avenue from Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Officers initiated a pursuit for a reckless driver, according to the LAPD.

During the pursuit, the suspect traveled westbound on 39th Street.

“As the suspect approached Buckingham Road, he attempted to negotiate a southbound turn, resulting in his vehicle running off the roadway and into the northeast corner of a residence. The vehicle crashed into a bedroom of the residence, trapping two elderly victims under the vehicle,” the LAPD said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced 86-year-old Aida Villavicencio dead at the scene. A second male victim was transported to a local hospital with head trauma in critical condition, officials say.

The suspect, 26-year-old Eliseo Ixchopcalel, was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. He was booked by the LAPD for gross vehicular manslaughter, a crime punishable by imprisonment in the state prison for 4, 6 or 10 years.