June 29, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

SUV Plows Into Baldwin Hills Home and Kills 86-Year-Old Woman

Photo: Getty Images.

86-year-old woman killed, man criticality injured in Saturday incident

By Sam Catanzaro

An 86-year-old Baldwin Hills woman died over the weekend after an SUV involved in a police pursuit plowed into her home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on June 26 around 1:20 a.m., officers were driving to South Traffic Division when the suspect’s vehicle rear-ended their black and white police vehicle at Hobart and Martin Luther King boulevards. The officers exited their vehicle and began to approach the suspect’s vehicle, who then fled northbound on Western Avenue from Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Officers initiated a pursuit for a reckless driver, according to the LAPD.

During the pursuit, the suspect traveled westbound on 39th Street.

“As the suspect approached Buckingham Road, he attempted to negotiate a southbound turn, resulting in his vehicle running off the roadway and into the northeast corner of a residence. The vehicle crashed into a bedroom of the residence, trapping two elderly victims under the vehicle,” the LAPD said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced 86-year-old Aida Villavicencio dead at the scene. A second male victim was transported to a local hospital with head trauma in critical condition, officials say.

The suspect, 26-year-old Eliseo Ixchopcalel, was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. He was booked by the LAPD for gross vehicular manslaughter, a crime punishable by imprisonment in the state prison for 4, 6 or 10 years.

in Crime + Courts, Featured, News
Related Posts
Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department (Facebook).
Featured, News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors last week By Sam Catanzaro “Venice was once the number two tourist destination...
Featured, News

Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Dining, Featured, News

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Featured, News

15-Year-Old Missing After Leaving Home Near LAX

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Shalawra Kellin last seen June 10 Police are searching for a critical missing teenager who has not been seen since...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Stormwater Quality Master Plan Discussion Planned For Community Meeting

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Meeting is free to attend and residents can register online. By Toi Creel This week members of the public are...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime + Courts

Marina del Rey Dentist Charged with Sexually Assaulting Patients

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Emad Fathy Moawad accused for incidents between 2013 and 2018 By Chad Winthrop A Marina del Rey dentist has been...
Culver City, News

Culver City’s Mobile Recycling Program Launched

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

By Toi Creel A Culver City program is new way of collecting recyclables for California Redemption Value. In collaboration with...

Alice Waters. Photo: Facebook (@CalAlumni).
Dining, Featured, News

Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...
Featured, Lifestyle

Conscious Designs That Drive The Message Home

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

“Black Lives Matter” – The rallying cry that went from a hashtag to a global movement, and a designer that...
Featured, News, Politics

Westside’s Councilmember Mike Bonin Served Recall Papers

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

Bonin served recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Creates First Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

New position first of its kind in California, possibly the nation Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has created a...
Crime + Courts, News

Culver City Police Search for Suspect in Assault and Possible Hate Crime Against Asian American

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

Culver City police are searching for a suspect wanted for the assault and possible hate crime against an Asian American...
News, video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Los Angeles-Culver City Lot

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR