AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver City. Learn more in this video made possible by Future Elite Academy.
AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?
KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey
June 24, 2021 Staff Report
24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
15-Year-Old Missing After Leaving Home Near LAX
June 21, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Shalawra Kellin last seen June 10 Police are searching for a critical missing teenager who has not been seen since...
Culver City Stormwater Quality Master Plan Discussion Planned For Community Meeting
June 21, 2021 Staff Report
Meeting is free to attend and residents can register online. By Toi Creel This week members of the public are...
Culver City’s Mobile Recycling Program Launched
June 17, 2021 Westside Today Staff
By Toi Creel A Culver City program is new way of collecting recyclables for California Redemption Value. In collaboration with...
Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant
June 17, 2021 Staff Report
Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Conscious Designs That Drive The Message Home
June 16, 2021 Staff Report
“Black Lives Matter” – The rallying cry that went from a hashtag to a global movement, and a designer that...
Westside’s Councilmember Mike Bonin Served Recall Papers
June 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Bonin served recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
CCUSD Creates First Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
June 15, 2021 Westside Today Staff
New position first of its kind in California, possibly the nation Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has created a...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Culver City Police Search for Suspect in Assault and Possible Hate Crime Against Asian American
June 14, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police are searching for a suspect wanted for the assault and possible hate crime against an Asian American...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
June 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Los Angeles-Culver City Lot
June 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
