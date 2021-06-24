June 24, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver City. Learn more in this video made possible by Future Elite Academy.

in Edify Tv, Featured, News
Related Posts
The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Dining, Featured, News

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Featured, News

15-Year-Old Missing After Leaving Home Near LAX

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Shalawra Kellin last seen June 10 Police are searching for a critical missing teenager who has not been seen since...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Stormwater Quality Master Plan Discussion Planned For Community Meeting

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Meeting is free to attend and residents can register online. By Toi Creel This week members of the public are...
Culver City, News

Culver City’s Mobile Recycling Program Launched

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

By Toi Creel A Culver City program is new way of collecting recyclables for California Redemption Value. In collaboration with...

Alice Waters. Photo: Facebook (@CalAlumni).
Dining, Featured, News

Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Featured, Lifestyle

Conscious Designs That Drive The Message Home

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

“Black Lives Matter” – The rallying cry that went from a hashtag to a global movement, and a designer that...
Featured, News, Politics

Westside’s Councilmember Mike Bonin Served Recall Papers

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

Bonin served recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Creates First Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

New position first of its kind in California, possibly the nation Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has created a...
Edify Tv, Uncategorized

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Crime + Courts, News

Culver City Police Search for Suspect in Assault and Possible Hate Crime Against Asian American

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

Culver City police are searching for a suspect wanted for the assault and possible hate crime against an Asian American...
News, video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Los Angeles-Culver City Lot

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR