A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
12-Story Westside Senior Housing Proposal Passes Hurdle
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An over 50-unit senior...
LA City Council Approves Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...
Manuel Cid Appointed as Culver City Police Chief
June 1, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Interim chief’s role now official By Chad Winthrop Culver City has officially appointed a police chief. During the Culver City...
Two Cargo Handlers at LAX Arrested in Alleged Theft of Gold Bars
June 1, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Two employees of a cargo handling company who worked at Los Angeles International Airport were arrested last week pursuant to...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
LAPD Seek White Mercedes Involved in Venice Blvd Hit and Run
May 27, 2021 Staff Report
Victim seriously injured in May 15 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a driver involved in a Westside...
First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro Opens Plant-Based Ghost Kitchen on Westside
May 24, 2021 Staff Report
Popular Peruvian restaurant is making sure to keep things green By Toi Creel Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro is expanding their Westside presence....
Police Seek Suspects Wanted for Shooting BB Gun at Culver City Businesses
May 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police seeking public assistance in string of vandalisms By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspects wanted for...
Culver City Postal Service Employee Pleads Guilty to EDD Fraud
May 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two USPS worker plead guilty to using EDD debit cards to illegally purchase postal money orders By Sam Catanzaro An...
Work Wraps 300-Seat Performing Arts Center
May 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Construction is wrapping up on new performing on center with a 300-seat event venue in the Palms-area. The new Glorya...
Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp
Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...
