Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

Edify Tv
A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Real Estate

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Proposal Passes Hurdle

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An over 50-unit senior...
Featured, News

LA City Council Approves Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...

Culver City Police Chief Manuel Cid. Photo: CCPD.
Culver City, Featured, News

Manuel Cid Appointed as Culver City Police Chief

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Interim chief’s role now official By Chad Winthrop Culver City has officially appointed a police chief. During the Culver City...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Two Cargo Handlers at LAX Arrested in Alleged Theft of Gold Bars

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Two employees of a cargo handling company who worked at Los Angeles International Airport were arrested last week pursuant to...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
News, video

“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Featured, News

Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

LAPD Seek White Mercedes Involved in Venice Blvd Hit and Run

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Victim seriously injured in May 15 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a driver involved in a Westside...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...

Photo: Qusqo Bistro (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro Opens Plant-Based Ghost Kitchen on Westside

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Popular Peruvian restaurant is making sure to keep things green By Toi Creel Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro is expanding their Westside presence....
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Seek Suspects Wanted for Shooting BB Gun at Culver City Businesses

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Culver City police seeking public assistance in string of vandalisms By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspects wanted for...

The Culver City Main Post Office. Photo: Google Maps.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Postal Service Employee Pleads Guilty to EDD Fraud

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Two USPS worker plead guilty to using EDD debit cards to illegally purchase postal money orders By Sam Catanzaro An...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Work Wraps 300-Seat Performing Arts Center

May 23, 2021

May 23, 2021

Construction is wrapping up on new performing on center with a 300-seat event venue in the Palms-area. The new Glorya...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp

May 23, 2021

May 23, 2021

Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...

