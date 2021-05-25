May 26, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Cocktails For a Cause

It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with We Got Your Back to support the mental health of restaurant workers. Video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Upbeat Beat, video
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
video

Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
video

Live Comedy is Back in Venice

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Market Report, video

Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?

May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
video

Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season

May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021

An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
News, video

Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Upbeat Beat, video

Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
video

Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
video

Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
video

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
Market Report, video

May Is Grapefruit Season in California

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...

Action from a previous year's Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race. Photo: Courtesy Culver City Rotary.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race Around the Corner

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

Annual event set for May 21 at the Culver-Palms YMCA By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race...
Art, Edify Tv, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...

