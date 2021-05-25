It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with We Got Your Back to support the mental health of restaurant workers. Video brought to you by School of Rock.
Cocktails For a Cause
First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
Live Comedy is Back in Venice
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?
May 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season
May 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring
May 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?
May 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path
Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
May Is Grapefruit Season in California
Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race Around the Corner
May 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Annual event set for May 21 at the Culver-Palms YMCA By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
