The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire
Popular Taco Shop Heading Towards Westside
April 15, 2021 Staff Report
Sonoratown coming to Mid City soon By Toi Creel One of Los Angeles’ most popular taco shops is making its...
Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice
April 15, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...
Food Review: Griddle Cake Perfection Arrives on the Westside
April 15, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Breakfast by Salt’s Cure lands on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A new Westside breakfast spot serves...
Superintendent Leslie Lockhart Announces Her Retirement From CCUSD After 23 Years in the District
April 14, 2021 Westside Today Staff
At this week’s regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting, CCUSD Superintendent Leslie Lockhart announced that she will be retiring from the...
Culver City Unified’s Music Education Program Earns National Recognition … Again!
April 13, 2021 Westside Today Staff
For the second year in a row, the Culver City Unified School District has earned the Best Communities for Music...
Culver Police Arrest Suspects After Two 7-Elevens Are Robbed at Gunpoint
April 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
CCPD arrest two men in connection to Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects were arrested after robbing back-to-back Culver...
Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...
Culver City Video Game HQ Underway
April 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Take a look at the Culver City headquarters for a $3.3 billion gaming company. Video made possible by Santa Monica...
Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...
Wende Museum Hosts Art and Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon
April 9, 2021 Staff Report
Building diversity in museum’s art collection By Toi Creel The Wende Museum wants to help build diversity within its art...
Police Search for Westfield Culver City Drive-by Shooting Suspects
April 9, 2021 Westside Today Staff
CCPD investigating April 3 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for suspects in a drive by shooting near Westfield...
Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California
Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.
‘Chicken University’ Restaurant Moving Into Hurry Curry of Tokyo Space
April 8, 2021 Staff Report
bb.q Chicken coming soon to Sawtelle By Kerry Slater A Korean Fried Chicken franchise boasting a “Chicken University” is planning...
LA’s Newest Rooftop Bar Opens in Culver City
April 8, 2021 Staff Report
Bar Bohémien now open at Citizen Public Market By Kerry Slater Los Angeles’ newest rooftop bar is now open in...
Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich
April 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City By Kerry Slater While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
