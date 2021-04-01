Washington Boulevard Stormwater and Urban Runoff Diversion Project Meeting

Community meeting April 8

By Chad Winthrop

A virtual meeting will be held next week regarding a major water infrastructure project in Culver City.

According to the City of Culver City, the Public Works Department’s Environmental Programs & Operations Division will hold a virtual community meeting on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM regarding the Washington Blvd Stormwater and Urban Runoff Diversion Project.

City staff and representatives from the City’s consultant CWE will be presenting the project and answering questions.

In order to comply with stormwater quality mandates for trash, metals, bacteria and other pollutants, the City of Culver City has partnered with Costco to build and operate a stormwater and runoff diversion facility along Washington Blvd and Glencoe Ave. According to the City, the facility will capture dry weather runoff and stormwater and store it for diversion to the sewer system and future irrigation needs. The Washington Boulevard Stormwater and Urban Runoff Diversion Project is slated to begin construction in summer 2021.

“Approximately 40 acres of the City of Culver City jurisdiction is within 1,409 acres of the Marina del Rey Watershed with our City’s stormwater runoff draining directly into the Marina del Rey Harbor. The goal of the Project is to reduce the pollutants from reaching the Marina del Rey Harbor and our beaches through the discharge of stormwater and dry-weather runoff,” city officials write online.

Culver City completed a redesign that will shorten the underground storage system to be installed along Washington Boulevard. The underground storage system will only be installed between Costco’s east and west driveway entrances/exits. The remaining underground storage system will be placed along the westside of Glencoe Avenue north of Washington Blvd. Due to the redesign, the City is tentatively postponing the construction to the summer of 2021.

The entire project will take approximately 1 year with construction of the underground chambers and required piping along Washington Boulevard estimated to be approximately eight (8) months. The additional underground chambers will be constructed in phases on Glencoe Avenue north of Washington Blvd. Landscaped medians on Washington Boulevard east of Glencoe will be constructed by the Community Development Department at a later date.