Culver City Burglary Suspected Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident Following Pursuit

35-year-old man dies after flipping car in Wednesday chase

By Sam Catanzaro

A suspected burglar died after crashing into a tree following a police pursuit that began in Culver City this week.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on March 24 around 07:12 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call of multiple burglaries from vehicles that had just occurred in the area of the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, near the 9500 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

“The reporting party observed a male suspect look into several parked vehicles, break into two of them, and steal property, including a backpack. The reporting party stated that the suspect also possibly stole a silver Lexus after he entered it and manipulated some wires,” CCPD said.

Police say the suspect then fled the location in the Lexus with the victim’s property. CPPD officers soon responded and were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the area of Obama and Hauser boulevards. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the suspect failed to yield, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. CCPD pursued the suspect vehicle to the area of La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard, where the suspect collided into another uninvolved vehicle.

According to CCPD, the suspect failed to stop at the scene of the collision and continued fleeing. Officers immediately contacted the victim of the hit and run, who suffered minor injuries, police say.

“Shortly thereafter, due to the suspect’s erratic driving and the danger posed to the community, the pursuit was discontinued, while the suspect continued to flee,” CCPD said.

Sometime later, officers learned that the suspect vehicle had been involved in a solo traffic collision in the area of Overhill Drive and Springdale Drive.

“The suspect’s vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree, causing the suspect to become entrapped,” CCPD said.

LA County Fire Department Paramedics and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded and pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured in this accident.

CCPD says the suspect was found be on probation for burglary with an active felony warrant and priors for burglary. According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner Coroner, the deceased is Arthur Parker Jr., a 35-year-old Black man.

No further details are available at the present time.