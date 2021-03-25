March 25, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Burglary Suspected Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident Following Pursuit

The flipped vehicle that resulted in the death of a burglary suspect in Windsor Hills this week. Photo: Citizen App.

35-year-old man dies after flipping car in Wednesday chase

By Sam Catanzaro

A suspected burglar died after crashing into a tree following a police pursuit that began in Culver City this week.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on March 24 around 07:12 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call of multiple burglaries from vehicles that had just occurred in the area of the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, near the 9500 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

“The reporting party observed a male suspect look into several parked vehicles, break into two of them, and steal property, including a backpack. The reporting party stated that the suspect also possibly stole a silver Lexus after he entered it and manipulated some wires,” CCPD said.

Police say the suspect then fled the location in the Lexus with the victim’s property. CPPD officers soon responded and were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the area of Obama and Hauser boulevards. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the suspect failed to yield, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. CCPD pursued the suspect vehicle to the area of La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard, where the suspect collided into another uninvolved vehicle.

According to CCPD, the suspect failed to stop at the scene of the collision and continued fleeing. Officers immediately contacted the victim of the hit and run, who suffered minor injuries, police say.

“Shortly thereafter, due to the suspect’s erratic driving and the danger posed to the community, the pursuit was discontinued, while the suspect continued to flee,” CCPD said.

Sometime later, officers learned that the suspect vehicle had been involved in a solo traffic collision in the area of Overhill Drive and Springdale Drive.

“The suspect’s vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree, causing the suspect to become entrapped,” CCPD said.

LA County Fire Department Paramedics and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded and pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured in this accident.

CCPD says the suspect was found be on probation for burglary with an active felony warrant and priors for burglary. According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner Coroner, the deceased is Arthur Parker Jr., a 35-year-old Black man.

No further details are available at the present time.

in Crime + Courts, Featured, News
Related Posts
The Nash Sandwich from Al's Hot Chicken on Venice Boulevard in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
Featured, News, Real Estate

‘Interlocking’ Buildings Underway Downtown Culver City

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Culver City, Featured, News

Meeting to Discuss Fox Hills Neighborhood Traffic and Parking Concerns

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

The Public Works Department Mobility & Traffic Engineering Division will hold a virtual community meeting Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:00...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver Police Arrest Man in Dunkin’ Donuts Armed Incident

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Culver City police arrest suspect in Feb. 24 incident By Chad Winthrop Thanks to a community tip, Culver City police...
Edify Tv, Education, Featured, News

Protest Calling for More in-Person Instruction

March 19, 2021

Read more
March 19, 2021

Students returned to elementary school campuses in Santa Monica last week for hybrid learning but some parents are calling for...
Featured, News

Culver City Senior Center Vaccination Clinic

March 18, 2021

Read more
March 18, 2021

Do you or someone you know over the age of 65 still need a vaccine? The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Suspects Arrested for Westside Armed Robberies of People Wearing Rolex Watches

March 18, 2021

Read more
March 18, 2021

Two suspects arrested for series of armed robberies on the Westside By Chad Winthrop Police have arrested two suspects connected...

Photo: Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Popular Bay Area Jewish Deli Coming to Culver City

March 18, 2021

Read more
March 18, 2021

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen coming to Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater A popular Bay Area-based Jewish deli is coming to...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette

March 17, 2021

Read more
March 17, 2021

Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Community Arts Night Workshop Will Feature Creation of Political and Aspirational Posters

March 17, 2021

Read more
March 17, 2021

From Culver City Unified School District Have you ever wanted to paint with coffee? Make a print with a potato?...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey

March 16, 2021

Read more
March 16, 2021

The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend  Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Juvenile Arrested for at Least 10 Armed Robberies in Culver City-Area

March 15, 2021

Read more
March 15, 2021

Culver City Police Department announce arrest 17-year-old in connection to series of armed robberies By Chad Withrop Culver City police...

A 2013 unplanned vent stack explosion at the SoCal natural gas storage facility in Playa Del Rey. Photo: Food & Water Watch.
Featured, News

Culver City Puts Pressure State to Close Natural Gas Storage Facility in Playa Del Rey

March 15, 2021

Read more
March 15, 2021

Culver City Council asking state for timeline and plan for closure By Toi Creel Culver City lawmakers are calling on...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Nearly 200-Unit Senior Housing Project Proposed

March 14, 2021

Read more
March 14, 2021

192-unit project proposed for Bellwood Avenue By Chad Winthrop A developer wants to build a 70-foot, nearly 200-unit eldercare facility...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR