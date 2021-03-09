Spring Into Action With Culver City Unified Food Drive

CCUSD spring food drive now until March 15

By TJ Montemer

Spring into action and help make sure Culver City kids have food to week on the weekends.

“Sponsored by the Culver City Unified School District Council PTA (CCCPTA), the Backpacks for Kids Program provides nutritious, child-friendly, easy-to-prepare food each week to children so they don’t have to deal with food insecurity on the weekends,” organizers say.

Now until March 15, the non-profit is putting on a spring food drive. According to organizers, the most needed items are chocolate bunnies, canned pasta sauce, dry pasta, canned tuna, peanut butter, jelly/jam, cereal, mac & cheese, rice and beans.

Food can be dropped off at Tower Insurance located at 4244 Overland Avenue in Culver City between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For after-hour drop-offs, email ccbackpacksforkids@gmail.com.

Click HERE for more information.