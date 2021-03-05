One Dead After Palms Homeless Encampment Fire

One fatality in Tuesday incident

By Chad Winthrop

One person is dead following a rubbish fire at a Palms homeless encampment this week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on March 2 around 9:38 p.m. at 9927 W Venice Boulevard.

“LAFD found one person dead, after responding to a rubbish fire at an apparent homeless encampment. LAFD Arson Counter Terrorism Section and LAPD are investigating the cause of the fire,” the LAFD said.

There is no further information at the present time. This article will be updated once more is known.