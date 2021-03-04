March 5, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County

Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Dining, Featured, News
Photo: n/naka (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Two-Michelin Starred Restaurant in Palms Opening New Venture

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Team behind n/naka opening ekiben bento box restaurant called n/soto By Kerry Slater The team behind a two-Michelin Starred restaurant...

The 1940s Classic burger from Adrift Burger Bar. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: Venice’s Newest Burger Stand Sticks to the Basics

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Checking in at Adrift Burger Bar By Kerry Slater I, like so many, have fond memories of eating burgers as...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured

Man Brandishes Knife and Threatens Customer at Culver City Dunkin’ Donuts

March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

Culver City police searching for suspect in Feb. 24 incident Culver City police are searching for a man who raised...
Featured, News, Real Estate

‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside....
Edify Tv, News, Real Estate

Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City Campus Sells for $160 Million

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City campus has sold for for $160 million. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?

February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021

A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured

Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?

February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021

A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...

Photo: Moto Ramen (Facebook).
Culver City, Dining

Nearly 20 Culver City Restaurants Taking Part in in dineL.A.

February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021

First ‘spring’ season of culinary event to begin first week in March By Kerry Slater Nearly 20 Culver City restaurants will...

The Superman Sandwich from Ike's (Pastrami, Roast Beef, Salami, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, and All Natural Jack Cheese.) Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Free Sandwiches as Inventive Sandwich Shop to Open in Culver City

February 24, 2021

February 24, 2021

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches bringing inventive sandwiches to Culver City By Kerry Slater A California chain featuring a menu of...
Featured, News

Missing 21-Year-Old Last Seen Near LAX

February 24, 2021

February 24, 2021

Family of Nin-Munajuy Melton seeking public assistance in search A missing 21-year-old woman was last seen near LAX, her family...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Help Shape the Future of This Culver City Park

February 23, 2021

February 23, 2021

Public input is needed to help shape the future of this Culver City Park. Learn more in this video made...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Looking for Man Who Stole Cash Register From Culver City Business

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

Police release footage of Feb 14 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are asking the public for help identifying a man...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westside Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants

February 21, 2021

February 21, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking on Westside By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...

