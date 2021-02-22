Police Looking for Man Who Stole Cash Register From Culver City Business

Police release footage of Feb 14 incident

By Chad Winthrop

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who stole the cash register from a Culver City business recently.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on February 14 around 4:26 p.m. a robbery took place at the AM/PM located at 11181 Washington Boulevard.

Police say the suspect, a Black man wearing a Raiders jacket, entered the businesses and stole the cash register containing around $800.

Anybody with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the CCPD.

This is the second robbery to take place in a Culver City convenience store in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a man robbed a Culver City 7-Eleven at gunpoint located at 4436 Sepulveda Blvd.