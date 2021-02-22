February 23, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Police Looking for Man Who Stole Cash Register From Culver City Business

Police release footage of Feb 14 incident

By Chad Winthrop

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who stole the cash register from a Culver City business recently.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on February 14 around 4:26 p.m. a robbery took place at the AM/PM located at 11181 Washington Boulevard.

Police say the suspect, a Black man wearing a Raiders jacket, entered the businesses and stole the cash register containing around $800.

Anybody with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the CCPD.

This is the second robbery to take place in a Culver City convenience store in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a man robbed a Culver City 7-Eleven at gunpoint located at 4436 Sepulveda Blvd.

