January 25, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood

A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate
Related Posts
A rendering of a seven-story apartment building planned for Westwood. Photo: Maly Architects.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Seven-Story Westside Development Survives Appeal

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westwood development has survived...
Real Estate, video

Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
Featured, News

Culver City Student Receives Education Award from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Seven area students were presented Education Awards by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition at the first-ever...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

Culver City Woman Has Car Stolen at Gunpoint

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Armed carjacking takes place January 17 By Chad Winthrop A Culver City woman had her car stolen at gunpoint recently...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
News, video

Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification: Culver City Beat – January, 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification * Culver...
News, video

Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Dining, Featured, News

Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Culver City

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021 By Kerry Slater Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes  A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop...

A double cheeseburger with grilled onions at Tripp Burgers. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Darn Good but Pricey Burger

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Smash burgers done right at Tripp Burgers By Kerry Slater Surrounded by a collection of strip malls, a Westside pop-up...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel

January 20, 2021

Read more
January 20, 2021

Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week   The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
Edify Tv, News, video

Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
News, video

Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California: Culver City Beat – January, 17, 2021

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California * LAPD Crack Down...

The bus stop where a man was robbed at gunpoint in Culver City over the weekend. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver City Bus Stop

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Armed robbery occurs Sunday evening By Chad Winthrop A man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting at a Culver City...

The 2018 Taste of the Nation event at Media Park. Photo: City of Culver City (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Downtown Culver City Park Revitalization

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Community workshop to discuss the revitalization of Media Park By Chad Winthrop The public is invited to attend a virtual...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?

January 17, 2021

Read more
January 17, 2021

With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR