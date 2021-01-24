A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
Seven-Story Westside Development Survives Appeal
January 22, 2021 Westside Today Staff
City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westwood development has survived...
Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
Culver City Student Receives Education Award from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition
Seven area students were presented Education Awards by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition at the first-ever...
Culver City Woman Has Car Stolen at Gunpoint
Armed carjacking takes place January 17 By Chad Winthrop A Culver City woman had her car stolen at gunpoint recently...
Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification: Culver City Beat – January, 21, 2021
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification * Culver...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Culver City
Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021 By Kerry Slater Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop...
Food Review: A Darn Good but Pricey Burger
Smash burgers done right at Tripp Burgers By Kerry Slater Surrounded by a collection of strip malls, a Westside pop-up...
FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel
January 20, 2021 Staff Report
Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California: Culver City Beat – January, 17, 2021
January 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California * LAPD Crack Down...
Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver City Bus Stop
January 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Armed robbery occurs Sunday evening By Chad Winthrop A man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting at a Culver City...
Downtown Culver City Park Revitalization
January 18, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Community workshop to discuss the revitalization of Media Park By Chad Winthrop The public is invited to attend a virtual...
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?
With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
