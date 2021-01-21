Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021

By Kerry Slater

Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes

Photo: Vienna Bakery (Facebook).

A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop has closed after 65 years of service.

Last week we reported that Vienna Pastry, located at 1215 Wilshire Boulevard, was on the brink of shutting down due to making 40 percent less, back rent due and a landlord wanting to raise the rent. On January 18 the bakery announced in a Facebook post that they are closing.

“We are so grateful to our dedicated and faithful customers but sadly had to close effective 1/18/21. We unfortunately could not sustain operations at this location much longer. Please continue to follow us on social media (IG – @viennapastry, URL – www.viennapastry.com) for continued updates. We are committed to keeping Vienna’s legacy alive and will provide you updates of our future location very soon. Thank you all for your continued support and donations to bring us a step closer to re-opening.”

A GoFundMe is still active to raise funds for a potential return for the bakery: CLICK HERE to see more.

In addition, the bakery is holding a going out of business sale, selling their baking products at 50-75 percent off. For more information call (310) 395-1115.

Gourmet Food Truck Open on PCH in Palisades-Area

Green Shakshuka. Photo: Rockwell Kitchen (Facebook).

Rockwell Kitchen, a food truck offering everything from grilled steak and fondue burgers to turmeric lattes and kombucha, is up and running on PCH in the Palisades-area. Located on PCH near Topanga State Beach, the eatery from Chef Alla Rockwell, boasts a rather extensive menu covering breakfast, lunch and dinner. “For those who value thoughtful, High-quality food and for whom eating is more than just an act; its an experience, Rockwell Kitchen is the local haven for everyday elevated wholesome food,” reads their website.

Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Culver City

Photo: Ike’s Love & Sandwiches (Facebook)

A sandwich shop boasting 800+ options (that repeatedly was named among the best sandwiches in San Francisco) is opening its first Westside location in Culver City. As reported by Eater Los Angeles, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open at some point in the near future in Culver City. Founded in 2007 in the Bay Area by Ike Shehadeh, the chain now has dozens of locations throughout the state. “When you come to Ike’s, it is our goal to make you feel like the unique individual that you are. If that isn’t enough to set us aside, did I mention ‘Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce’ is spread on every sandwich and baked right into the bread?” reads their website.

Award-Winning Brentwood Restaurant Expanding Menu

Photo: Fint By Baltaire Official

An award-winning Brentwood steakhouse is expanding its menu to include options like short rib hummus or wood-roasted lamb chops. In an Instagram post last week, Baltaire Restaurant (11647 San Vicente Blvd) announced the launch of a limited menu with dishes from its sister restaurant Flint By Baltaire in Phoenix. The menu is middle-east-centric, with options including spicy lamb meatballs, wood-grilled lamb chops and Moroccan fried chicken. Last November, Baltaire was named the “Best Steakhouse” in the annual Best of Los Angeles Awards. The restaurant offers this special menu Thursday through Sunday for pickup.