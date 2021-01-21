January 22, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Culver City

Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021

By Kerry Slater

Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes 

Photo: Vienna Bakery (Facebook).

A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop has closed after 65 years of service. 

Last week we reported that Vienna Pastry, located at 1215 Wilshire Boulevard, was on the brink of shutting down due to making 40 percent less, back rent due and a landlord wanting to raise the rent. On January 18 the bakery announced in a Facebook post that they are closing. 

“We are so grateful to our dedicated and faithful customers but sadly had to close effective 1/18/21. We unfortunately could not sustain operations at this location much longer. Please continue to follow us on social media (IG – @viennapastry, URL – www.viennapastry.com) for continued updates. We are committed to keeping Vienna’s legacy alive and will provide you updates of our future location very soon. Thank you all for your continued support and donations to bring us a step closer to re-opening.” 

A GoFundMe is still active to raise funds for a potential return for the bakery: CLICK HERE to see more.

In addition, the bakery is holding a going out of business sale, selling their baking products at 50-75 percent off. For more information call (310) 395-1115. 

Gourmet Food Truck Open on PCH in Palisades-Area

Green Shakshuka. Photo: Rockwell Kitchen (Facebook).

Rockwell Kitchen, a food truck offering everything from grilled steak and fondue burgers to turmeric lattes and kombucha, is up and running on PCH in the Palisades-area. Located on PCH near Topanga State Beach, the eatery from Chef Alla Rockwell, boasts a rather extensive menu covering breakfast, lunch and dinner. “For those who value thoughtful, High-quality food and for whom eating is more than just an act; its an experience, Rockwell Kitchen is the local haven for everyday elevated wholesome food,” reads their website. 

Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Culver City 

Photo: Ike’s Love & Sandwiches (Facebook)

A sandwich shop boasting 800+ options (that repeatedly was named among the best sandwiches in San Francisco) is opening its first Westside location in Culver City. As reported by Eater Los Angeles, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open at some point in the near future in Culver City. Founded in 2007 in the Bay Area by Ike Shehadeh, the chain now has dozens of locations throughout the state. “When you come to Ike’s, it is our goal to make you feel like the unique individual that you are. If that isn’t enough to set us aside, did I mention ‘Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce’ is spread on every sandwich and baked right into the bread?” reads their website

Award-Winning Brentwood Restaurant Expanding Menu

Photo: Fint By Baltaire Official

An award-winning Brentwood steakhouse is expanding its menu to include options like short rib hummus or wood-roasted lamb chops. In an Instagram post last week, Baltaire Restaurant (11647 San Vicente Blvd) announced the launch of a limited menu with dishes from its sister restaurant Flint By Baltaire in Phoenix. The menu is middle-east-centric, with options including spicy lamb meatballs, wood-grilled lamb chops and Moroccan fried chicken. Last November, Baltaire was named the “Best Steakhouse” in the annual Best of Los Angeles Awards. The restaurant offers this special menu Thursday through Sunday for pickup.

in Dining, Featured, News
Related Posts
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
News, video

Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification: Culver City Beat – January, 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification * Culver...
News, video

Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...

A double cheeseburger with grilled onions at Tripp Burgers. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Darn Good but Pricey Burger

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Smash burgers done right at Tripp Burgers By Kerry Slater Surrounded by a collection of strip malls, a Westside pop-up...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel

January 20, 2021

Read more
January 20, 2021

Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week   The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
Edify Tv, News, video

Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
News, video

Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California: Culver City Beat – January, 17, 2021

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California * LAPD Crack Down...

The bus stop where a man was robbed at gunpoint in Culver City over the weekend. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver City Bus Stop

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Armed robbery occurs Sunday evening By Chad Winthrop A man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting at a Culver City...

The 2018 Taste of the Nation event at Media Park. Photo: City of Culver City (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Downtown Culver City Park Revitalization

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Community workshop to discuss the revitalization of Media Park By Chad Winthrop The public is invited to attend a virtual...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?

January 17, 2021

Read more
January 17, 2021

With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
Featured, News

500 Veteran Housing Vouchers Provided by HUD to LA

January 17, 2021

Read more
January 17, 2021

After several years of advocacy from members of the BCC Homelessness Task Force to increase the volume of, and monthly...
News, Real Estate

$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
Culver City, Featured, News

Message From the Culver City Police Department Chief Ahead of Inauguration Day

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

The Culver City Police Department is aware of recent media reports regarding off-duty police officers participating in the acts of...

Brown Pelican LA-2020-0259 (N63) with slit pouch. Photo: Jennifer Martines – International Bird Rescue.
Featured, News

Who is Slashing Local Brown Pelican Pouches? $5,000 Reward Offered

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Wounds are “deliberate and malicious”wildlife organization says By Chad Winthrop Who is harming Brown Pelicans in the Marina del Rey-area?...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR