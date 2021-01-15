Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale for $8.5M, and the local property of the week, all this and more brought to you by Maser Condo Sales So Cal.
$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M
Message From the Culver City Police Department Chief Ahead of Inauguration Day
The Culver City Police Department is aware of recent media reports regarding off-duty police officers participating in the acts of...
Who is Slashing Local Brown Pelican Pouches? $5,000 Reward Offered
Wounds are “deliberate and malicious”wildlife organization says By Chad Winthrop Who is harming Brown Pelicans in the Marina del Rey-area?...
Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries: Culver City Beat – January, 14, 2021
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries * Study Predicts...
‘No Gimmicks’, NYC-Style Pizza Coming to Westside
Westside Food Scene January 14, 2021 By Kerry Slater 65-Year-Old Santa Monica Bakery on Verge of Shutting Down A beloved...
Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos
Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean
January 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
36th Annual Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Mon, Jan 18, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Online Only at 9am on Jan. 18th – Visit: MLKjrWestside.org The Rev. Dr....
Marina del Rey Apartment Catches Fire
Fire breaks out Monday morning at MDR apartment complex By Sam Catanzaro One person was injured in a Monday morning...
Murder Suspect Arrested for Culver City-Area Shooting
27-year-old Allen Robinson arrested by LAPD By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives announced the arrest of a...
Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team: Culver City Beat – January, 11, 2021
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team * LA...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
Edify TV: Culver-Area Development Survives Two Appeals
A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to a Culver City-area empty lot recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring...
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
January 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
