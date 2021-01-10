January 11, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Culver-Area Development Survives Two Appeals

A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to a Culver City-area empty lot recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring property owners. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood

January 10, 2021

Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
Real Estate, video

How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

January 8, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Culver City, Education, Featured, News

Amazon Donates $250,000 to the Culver City Education Foundation for Learning and Play Space

January 7, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Education Foundation The Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) announces a $250,000 contribution from Amazon to...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery

January 7, 2021

A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
News, video

The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021: Culver City Beat – January, 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021 * Assemblyman...
Dining, Featured, News

Beloved Marina del Rey Restaurant Shuts Down

January 7, 2021

After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing By Toi Creel A Marina del Rey restaurant that has been around...
Dining, Featured, News

When Will Al Fresco Dining Resume in Los Angeles?

January 7, 2021

Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...

Culver City Councilman Daniel Lee. Photo: danielwaynelee.com
Culver City, News, Politics

Culver City Councilman Running for State Senate in Special Election

January 4, 2021

Culver City Councilman and Vice Mayor Daniel Lee running in upcoming special election By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City Councilman...
News, video

Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives: Culver City Beat – January, 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives *...

Pork soup dumplings (left side of plate) and steamed chicken dumplings (right side of plate) surround garlic bok choy from Dan Modern Chinese. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside

December 29, 2020

Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
Crime + Courts, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?

December 28, 2020

Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...

Items recovered by Culver City police in a recent arrest. Photo: CCPD.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City Recover Meth, Heroin and Loaded Handgun in Motel Arrest

December 28, 2020

CCPD make arrest Sunday night By Chad Winthrop Culver City police arrested multiple suspects at a local motel for possession...
News, video

Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: A Fresh Take on the Holidays

December 24, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we feature two local restaurants bringing something different and fun to the table this year....

Chili cheeseburger simplicity at Big Tomy's. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns

December 23, 2020

Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...

