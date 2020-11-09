November 10, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory

The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, video
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Man Robs Culver City Trader Joes at Gunpoint

November 8, 2020

November 8, 2020

Man makes off with $1,000 in cash By Chad Winthrop A man robbed a Culver City Trader Joes at gunpoint...

Photo: Ted Catanzaro
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westside Cities See Significant Rent Decreases Since Start of Pandemic

November 8, 2020

November 8, 2020

Rent index down for Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Culver City By Sam Catanzaro A recent report shows the average rent...

The Mid-Century Jazz quartet. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Music, News

Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes

November 7, 2020

November 7, 2020

Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting By Sam Catanzaro Concerts in Los...
video, Westside Wellness

Looking For A Way To Destress?

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...
Real Estate, video

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Featured, News

Santa Monica Scores Two Legal Victories in Effort to Close Airport

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

Federal courts dismisses challenges to airport closure By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica recently scored two legal victories in city officials’...
Featured, News

Los Angeles City Council Postpones Vote on Encampment Ban

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
News, video

Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...
video

Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...

Photo: ivystationculvercity.com
Dining, Featured, News

Award-Winning Chef Nancy Silverton Set to Open Culver City Restaurant

November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Pizette set to open November 12 By Kerry Slater Nancy Silverton is bringing a fast-casual Italian spot called Pizzette to...

According to Dr. Joseph J. Pinzone, hyperthermia improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Photos: Courtesy Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro  “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Dining, Lifestyle, video

Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...

CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge results as of October 30. Photo: CCUSD.
Culver City, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Middle School Has Already Walked and Biked to Sacramento!

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge By Chad Winthrop Culver City Middle School students have collectively walked and biked over 450...
Featured, News

LA Metro Offering Free Rides on Election Day

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Drop-off boxes remain at 19 Rail and Bus Stations The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is offering free...
video

After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...

