National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video made possible by Morpheus Design Inc.
Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19
With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children
October 27, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students) By Kerry Slater The Culver City Unified...
Craft Cocktails at Home
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series: Culver City Beat – October, 26, 2020
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series. *...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Culver City Addressing Weak Buildings Vulnerable to Earthquakes
October 26, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City Council considering ordinance to address “Soft Story” buildings By Chad Winthrop Culver City is considering a new seismic...
$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed by California Landmark
October 25, 2020 Staff Report
By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
Property Tax Scam Active in County Officials Say
October 25, 2020 Staff Report
Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...
Thief Cuts Hole in Roof of Culver City Camera Store and Steals $100K Worth of Gear
October 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department says Samy’s Camera victim of burglary By Sam Catanzaro Police say a burglar cut a hole...
Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions * 335 Homeless Residents Housed...
Swingers to Reopen: Westside Food Scene
October 22, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Swingers Back in Businesses Swingers, the popular American diner, is reopening...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
CCUSD Provides Mental Health Resources to Culver City Students, Families
During these most difficult times, the need for mental health services, emotional support, and crisis intervention is greater than it’s...
