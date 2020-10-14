Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints bakery in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Pie Season Is Here!
Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local Election: Culver City Beat – October, 12, 2020
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local...
Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
October 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City: Culver City Beat – October, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City * Mayer Eric...
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside
October 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...
Popular Indian Street Food Restaurant Opening in Culver City
October 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westfield Culver City getting popular The Bombay Frankie Company By Kerry Slater A popular Indian street food restaurant is relocating...
Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants
October 8, 2020 Staff Report
By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
New Changes To Culver City Roadways: Culver City Beat – October, 5, 2020
October 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Changes To Culver City Roadways * LA City Council Moves...
Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending
October 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation: Culver City Beat – October, 1, 2020
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation * Street Sweeping...
Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Culver City-Founded Sizzler Restaurants Declare Bankruptcy
October 1, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Longtime chain to keep locations open By Toi Creel Founded in Culver City and based in Orange County the 62-year-old...
