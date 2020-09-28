September 29, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration of this National day, in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in Health + Fitness, video, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Real Estate, Realty, video

Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
News, video

Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Smoke From Wildfires Making You Sick?

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...
Featured, News, Sports, Westside Wellness

Culver City Officials Threaten to Close Skatepark if Face Coverings Are Not Worn

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

Officials post additional notices at skatepark  By Chad Winthrop Culver City health officials are threatening to close the city’s skatepark...

Santa Monica's Palisades Bluffs over Labor Day weekend. Photo: Toi Creel.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Will County See Another Surge in COVID-19 Cases?

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

County health officials keeping close eye on data this week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials are monitoring...
video

New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?

September 21, 2020

Read more
September 21, 2020

Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
News, video

Firefighters Extinguish Building Fire In Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Read more
September 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Extinguish Palms Building Fire * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical Size...
News, Real Estate, Realty, video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
News, video

Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics: Culver City Beat – September, 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Grants Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics * As...

Santa Monica Pier, September 15, obscured by haze. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Air Quality Skewing COVID-19 Testing Results

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

COVID-19 Could Have Been in LA as Early as Last December, According to Study

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
video

New Food App For Contactless Ordering

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
News, video

Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder: Culver City Beat – September, 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder * Mayor...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR