4.6 Quake Rocks Westside

An intensity map of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake felt throughout Los Angeles Friday night. Photo: USGS/Getty Images.

4.6 magnitude quake recorded Friday night

By Sam Catanzaro

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the San Gabriel Valley Friday sending shock waves to the Westside.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was centered less than two miles west-southwest of South El Monte at 11:38 p.m., with a recorded depth of around 10 miles.

Local law enforcement and fire agencies have been put on alert following the quake, with officials warning of the potential of aftershocks.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist interviewed by ABC 7, said there is a 5 percent chance that the quake was a foreshock to a larger quake and an around 50 percent chance of additional small aftershocks within 24 hours.

As of 12:08 a.m. Saturday, there are no reports of serious injury or significant infrastructure damage related to the quake.

“Please carefully inspect your home for damage, including any natural gas or water leaks, and use flashlights – not candles – if necessary for light,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

