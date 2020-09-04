September 4, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action

The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among other measures. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Featured, News, Oped, Real Estate

Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Real Estate, video

Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...

Photo: jerryspatiocafe.com
Dining, Featured, News

Jerry’s Deli Returning to Westside

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
News, video

LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City: Culver City Beat – September, 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City * LA County Salons...

Kenneth Powell. Photo: Courtesy City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News

Kenneth Powell Appointed as Culver City’s Fire Chief

September 2, 2020

Read more
September 2, 2020

The City Council of Culver City has announced the appointment of Kenneth Powell as Culver City’s next Fire Chief.  Chief...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

City of LA Partners With Organization to End Senior Loneliness

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

County Warns of Potential COVID-19 Spikes Ahead of Labor Day

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
News, video

Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate: Culver City Beat – August, 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

Read more
August 31, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Court Rules in Favor of Culver City and LA in LAX Flight Path Case

August 31, 2020

Read more
August 31, 2020

By Toi Creel and Sam Catanzaro Both the City of Los Angeles and Culver City are in a fight over...
Featured, News

Two Juveniles Wanted in Culver City Armed Carjacking

August 31, 2020

Read more
August 31, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for two juvenile suspects wanted for an armed carjacking over the weekend...

In his latest column, Tom Elias writes about a November ballot measure that would remove property tax protections from commercial and industrial property, while leaving residential levies untouched. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Oped, Real Estate

A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
Featured, News, Real Estate

City Attorney Charges TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR