Culver Police, Good Samaritan Prevent Person From Jumping off La Ballona Creek Bridge

Culver City Police Department and good Samaritan prevent woman from jumping off bridge

By Sam Catanzaro

A good Samaritan, assisted by Culver City police, prevented a woman from jumping off a La Ballona Creek bridge recently.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), at approximately 3:26 a.m. August 20, officers received a radio call of a male and female heard screaming in the area of Sawtelle Boulevard and the La Ballona Creek. Upon the officers’ arrival, a female was observed standing on the guard rail of the bridge yelling that she was going to jump. A good Samaritan was holding the female, trying to prevent her from jumping approximately 80 feet into the creek.

Culver City Police Officers exited their vehicle, while the female continued to try and jump off the bridge.

“The officers and the good Samaritan were able to pull the female off the guardrail and prevent her from jumping, which undoubtedly saved her life. The female was detained without incident and sustained no injuries,” CCPD said.

The female was transported to a medical facility and placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold.