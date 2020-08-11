August 11, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Surpasses Somber Milestone of 5,000 Coronavirus Deaths

Photo: LA County (Flickr).

Hospitalizations continue to decline

By Sam Catanzaro

L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 63 new deaths and 1,440 new cases of COVID-19. The number of new cases reported today is missing lab reports from one of the larger labs which is contributing to the lower number of new cases, according to Public Health.

“L.A. County has hit a tragic milestone today — more than 5,000 of our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers have died because of COVID-19. This is heartbreaking and reminds us of the human toll of this pandemic. Our hearts go out to the many families that have lost a love one to this pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health. “One of the deaths we are reporting today is of a young adult under the age of 29. This is a reminder that the risk for all of us is real and that no matter how young you are, this virus can be deadly. We must continue to adopt practices that slow the spread of this virus; this allows us to prevent these untimely deaths.”

Tuesday’s numbers do not include backlog numbers. The State indicated that a backlog of lab reports for L.A County from the State electronic laboratory system (ELR) should be reconciled this week. Data sources that track other key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths, are not affected by this reporting issue, however, the County says.

Testing results are available for more than 1,965,000 individuals with 10 percent of all people testing positive. As of Tuesday, Public Health has identified 211,808 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,057 deaths. In there has been cases and deaths.

There are 1,524 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations were over 2,000 patients a month ago.

in Featured, Health + Fitness, News
Related Posts
The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City last Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Officials ID Man Fatally Shot By Culver City Police

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Los Angeles County Coroner IDs Jesse Vanloozen as victim By Sam Catanzaro Officials have identified a man who was fatally...
Edify Tv, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
News, video

TikTok Suing Trump? Westside Beat – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * TikTok Suing Trump? * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline All...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Environmental Study Approved for New Clippers Arena

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

By Toi Creel Recently an environmental study was approved for a new 18,000-seat sports and entertainment complex for the LA...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
Culver City, Featured, News

Temporary Closure of La Ballona Creek Bike Path

August 7, 2020

Read more
August 7, 2020

The Culver City Public Works Department will begin its annual maintenance of the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Work will occur on...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Man arrested for shooting at group of construction workers By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested a man for...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Open Air Homes: Bringing High-End Rentals to LA

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

By Toi Creel In 2012 Brad Greiner, an independent filmmaker found himself in a financial pinch where he could no...
News, video

City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields: Westside Beat – August, 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields * LA Will Shut...
News, video, Westside Wellness

The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...

The 6400 block of Green Valley Circle. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver Police Investigating Attempted Murder

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Man shoots at group of people during altercation By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are investigating an attempted murder that...

The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Sheriff Investigating Fatal Culver City Police Shooting

August 4, 2020

Read more
August 4, 2020

Culver City Police Department fatally shoots man Monday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating...

The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect; Officer Struck by Friendly Fire

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Sources say homeless man fatally shot while officer suffers a friendly-fire gunshot wound By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police fatally...
News, video

Culver City High School New Sports Seasons: Westside Beat – August, 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School New Sports Seasons. * LA Rents Decreasing?...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR