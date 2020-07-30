Brothers Charged With Stealing Computers, Electronics From Culver City Schools

Johnathan and Josue Ortiz suspected of stealing from Culver City schools

By Toi Creel

Two brothers have been arrested with a suspicion of stealing from three Culver City schools.

Police say Johnathan and Josue Ortiz are suspected of stealing computers, electronics and other office supplies in a series of four different burglaries.

Officer say the burglaries have been happening since June, though the schools were not disclosed.

In each of the robberies, classroom doors were pried open. The specific schools were not identified.

Investigators were able to identify the pair from video surveillance. Once issuing a search warrant for their Los Angeles home, officers found electronics like laptops and tablets.

Officers also recovered musical and office equipment from Santa Monica and Los Angeles unified school districts.

The brothers are both facing several charges of commercial burglary.