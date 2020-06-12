June 13, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

By Sam Catanzaro

A Culver City man was arrested for attempted murder Friday.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on June 12 at approximately 2:40 p.m., officers received a radio call of a shooting that had just occurred in the 4300 block of Sawtelle Boulevard.

Upon officers’ arrival, they conducted several interviews and a thorough investigation, according to the CCPD. A handgun was recovered at the scene. As a result, a 62-year-old Culver City resident was placed under arrest for PC 246.3 (a), negligent discharge of a firearm.

At about 3:30 PM, Culver City Police officers received a radio call of a gunshot victim at a local hospital. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim and other subjects. The officers determined both incidents were related and that the suspect had fired multiple shots at the victim and the other subjects. As such, the suspect’s charge was upgraded to PC 664/187, attempted murder.

The victim is being treated for his injuries by medical staff. Culver City Police Detective personnel are actively investigating this incident.

in Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
Featured, News

Over 1,500 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed as Gyms, Camps and More Open

June 12, 2020

Read more
June 12, 2020

Gyms, zoos, museums, day camps and more reopen in LA County By Sam Catanzaro On the same day gyms, museums,...
News, video

Local restaurateur dresses in black face: Westside Beat – June, 11, 2020

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local restaurateur dresses in black face. * Palms getting a new...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Resident Shot While Jogging

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020

Victim in stable condition after emergency surgery By Sam Catanzaro An at large suspect shot and robbed a Culver City...
News, video

New development coming to south Helms Bakery District: Westside Beat – June, 8, 2020

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New development coming to south Helms Bakery District. * The National...

A rendering of a rental car center planned for LAX. Photo: LAWA.
Featured, News

Construction Underway for LAX Rental Car Facility

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020

$2 billion project in the works By Toi Creel Driving along the 405 freeway in Westchester, a group of buildings...

Members of the National Guard stand by the Santa Monica Pier. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

National Guard Withdraws From Westside

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020

Small number of troops to remain in area in case of emergency By Sam Catanzaro Local officials have announced that...

The National Guard in Pacific Palisades Monday. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News

LAPD Addresses Potential Westside Looters Saturday

June 6, 2020

Read more
June 6, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is addressing what it calls unsubstantiated reports indicating that criminals will be targeting vehicles...
Featured, News

County Advises Some Protestors to Isolate

June 4, 2020

Read more
June 4, 2020

Nearly 1,500 COVID cases confirmed Thursday By Sam Catanzaro On a day when nearly 1,500 cases of the novel coronavirus...
News, video

Help rebuild local Santa Monica businesses affected by looting: Westside Beat – June, 4, 2020

June 4, 2020

Read more
June 4, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Help rebuild local Santa Monica businesses affected by looting! All this...

A member of the National Guard in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Culver City, Featured, News

National Guard Remain at Westfield Culver as Curfew Lifted

June 4, 2020

Read more
June 4, 2020

No arrests or citations for curfew violations By Sam Catanzaro The National Guard continues to maintain a presence at the...

“Long before the Floyd murder, then, there was plenty of inequality and reason for minority rage. The rage is now in the open. That’s why it was no coincidence when, at least in California, protesters and their piggy-backing looters headed to high-end areas,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Oped

It’s Not Just Rage at Racism, but Also Economics

June 4, 2020

Read more
June 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist For decades, academics warned that the ever-widening income gap in America could have dire...

The National Guard on scene in Pacific Palisades Monday. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Westside Police Warn of Overflow Looting From Hollywood Protests

June 3, 2020

Read more
June 3, 2020

Curfews in place for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Culver City By Sam Catanzaro As peaceful protests and civil unrest continue...
News, video

Riots and looting erupt in Santa Monica: Westside Beat – June, 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

Read more
June 1, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Riots and looting in Santa Monica’s business district.All this...
News, video

Peaceful protests supporting Black Lives Matter: Westside Beat – June, 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

Read more
June 1, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Peaceful protests supporting Black Lives Matter. All this...
Featured, News

Culver City Superintendent: Let Us Rise and Stand Together

June 1, 2020

Read more
June 1, 2020

The following is a message sent from Culver City Unified School District Superintendent Leslie Lockhart to CCUSD families May 31,...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR