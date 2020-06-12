Culver City Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

By Sam Catanzaro

A Culver City man was arrested for attempted murder Friday.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on June 12 at approximately 2:40 p.m., officers received a radio call of a shooting that had just occurred in the 4300 block of Sawtelle Boulevard.

Upon officers’ arrival, they conducted several interviews and a thorough investigation, according to the CCPD. A handgun was recovered at the scene. As a result, a 62-year-old Culver City resident was placed under arrest for PC 246.3 (a), negligent discharge of a firearm.

At about 3:30 PM, Culver City Police officers received a radio call of a gunshot victim at a local hospital. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim and other subjects. The officers determined both incidents were related and that the suspect had fired multiple shots at the victim and the other subjects. As such, the suspect’s charge was upgraded to PC 664/187, attempted murder.

The victim is being treated for his injuries by medical staff. Culver City Police Detective personnel are actively investigating this incident.