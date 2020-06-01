June 1, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Protestors Block Off 405 Freeway

Protestors near the 405 Freeway in Westwood Monday. Photo: Citizen App.

George Floyd protests continue on the Westside

By Sam Catanzaro

The 405 Freeway was briefly blocked off by demonstrators protesting the police killing of George Floyd Monday.

On Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., protestors were seen blocking northbound traffic on the 405 Freeway at Wilshire Boulevard.

California Highway Patrol officers were seen shielding the protesters from traffic.

After a short while, the protestors exited the freeway and headed towards Westwood.

A curfew is set to go into effect in Los Angeles starting 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

