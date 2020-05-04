May 7, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAUSD Announces Start Date for 2021 Year

Palms Middle School. Photo: Google.

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update

By Sam Catanzaro

The Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has announced when the 2021 school year will start while providing details about summer instruction.

“There continues to be a good deal of speculation about when and how schools will reopen. The timing remains uncertain because the science is uncertain. At a minimum, a comprehensive system of testing and contact tracing will need to be in place and the implications of the testing widely understood before schools can reopen,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a video address Monday

According to Beutner, the 2021 school year will start on August 18 but whether or not instruction is still unknown.

“We have made no decisions about the opening of school facilities by that date and will not until the science and health authorities tell us it’s safe and appropriate to do so,” Beutner said.

Summer school, according to Beutner, will start in the middle of June.

“This will be the first time every student in our district will have that opportunity,” Beutner said.

Summer school will consist of three basic parts: a very focussed and intensive set of classes for students who are having the greatest challenge in their remote studies and two types out courses that will be available to all students. Schools will offer classes in the foundation pieces of literacy and math at all grade levels and an emphasis on language for English learners.

In addition, schools will offer broader enriched learning opportunities at select locations.

“For example, LAUSD teachers are working with the Fender guitar company to create an opportunity for middle school students to learn to play the guitar or ukulele. Woven into the lessons will be math, literacy and project-based work,” Beutner said.

In order to help educators take their talents from a physical classroom to a virtual one, the LAUSD is providing training and support.

“Almost all educators in Los Angeles Unified have completed 10 hours of training on the basics of online instruction and more than 50 percent have signed up for an additional 30 hours which begins today,” Beuatner said. “When students enter the classroom, it is assumed they’re engaged in learning but that is not always the case. And merely being logged in on a computer doesn’t mean a student is engaged. We know how much harder it is for students to focus on studies at home with whatever challenges may be present in the middle of a pandemic. Families play a critical role, as they are the only ones able to see first hand how their child is feeling and how engaged they are in their studies. Family members also need to help students to stay on task.”

in Education, Featured, News
Related Posts
Featured, News

Some LA County Businesses Could Open Friday

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County’s roadmap to reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angels County has outlined a roadmap to opening up businesses...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: Los Angeles Beaches Reopening?

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County is expected to open beaches later this month, but with some restrictions. Learn more in this video...

"So any future moves by Wiener or other lawmakers to mandate making California denser than it already is must be evaluated in the light of the series of frequent viral epidemics the world has seen over the last two decades," writes Tom Elias.
Featured, News, Oped

Virus Proving How Disastrous SB 50 Could Have Been

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist As Californians shelter at home, eagerly awaiting the eventual reopening of myriad businesses and...

Art for donation bags made safe-at-home by Emmanuel from local Cub Scout Pack 79. Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Emergency Food Drive

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

Culver City has launched an emergency relief food drive and is asking the public for help, citing seniors and people...
Featured, News

COVID-19 Testing for all Los Angeles Residents

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti announced that L.A. will be the first big city in America to offer wide-scale, free COVID-19...

A man is seen shooting at a Westside apartment building on April 18. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Man Fires Shot Into Westside Apartment Building

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Police looking for man invovled in April 18 incident near Culver City By Sam Catanzaro Police are looking for a...

Santa Monica beach prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News

Newsom: Orange County Beaches Will Close, Not Rest of State

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Gov. calls OC beach crowds ‘distributing’ By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not close all beaches in California,...

Santa Monica Beach in the past, prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News

Gov. Newsome to Announced Closure of All Beaches

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020

UPDATE: https://westsidetoday.com/2020/04/30/newsom-orange-county-beaches-will-close-not-rest-of-state/ Memo sent to local law enforcement announcing closures By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom will close all...

Goran Eriksson, the new Mayor of Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News, Politics

Culver City Selects New Mayor

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020

Culver City Council unanimously selects Goran Eriksson as Mayor By Sam Catanzaro Amid the COVID-19 pandemic dominating headlines, on Monday...

"As the crisis persisted and one emergency executive order followed another, often in fields only peripherally related to the virus, Newsom gradually lost the aura of transparency that created the early unity," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

Column: Newsom Loses Transparency, Unity It Brought

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Deploy Drone in Arrest

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020

By Staff Writer Culver City police over the weekend aided by a drone arrested a burglary suspect found inside a...
Featured, News

Venice Hotel Providing Rooms for Vulnerable Homeless People

April 26, 2020

Read more
April 26, 2020

Project Roomkey underway at Cadillac Hotel on Venice Beach Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A hotel on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...

Photo: LA County.  
Featured, News

1,000 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Now Leading Cause of Death in LA

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News

Ventura, OC Beaches Open as LA County Says to Stay Home

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

County Public Health Director: “Please don’t go driving to other beaches” By Sam Catanzaro As a heatwave sweeps across Southern...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: No More LA Events This Year?

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

Large events, including sporting events, may not happen until 2021 in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR