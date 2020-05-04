Culver City Emergency Food Drive

Culver City has launched an emergency relief food drive and is asking the public for help, citing seniors and people with medical conditions.

“With many neighbors in our community over the age of 65 and/or with underlying medical conditions who don’t have the means to purchase and pickup groceries during the pandemic, we welcome your help! Let’s bridge that gap by being a neighbor that helps neighbors and donate non-perishable food items to those in need,” the Culver City wrote in a news release.

The requested non-perishable items are:

Rice, dried beans (pinto, black, lentil), canned beans, pasta, pasta sauce, canned meat, canned vegetables, canned fruit, nuts, nut butters, jellies and jams, pancake mix, rolled oats, canned goods, low-sodium soup, dried eggs, freeze dried fruit and vegetables, freeze dried meats, granola and power bars, vegetable oil, flour, barley, quinoa, cornmeal, dried peas, split peas, salsa, popcorn, honey, canned fruit juice, water.

Items that are most needed are canned vegetables, canned fruit and toilet paper.

Please drop off your non-perishable food items at any of the following locations or call the CERT Assistance Call Center at (310) 253-5545 to arrange a donation pick up from your home by Bike Culver City. The City thanks Westfield Culver City for its donation of reusable bags!

Culver City Presbyterian Church 11269 Washington Blvd. Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM (enter through the courtyard)

11269 Washington Blvd. Larsen Automotive 10707 Jefferson Blvd. Hours : Monday-Friday 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM Saturday and Sunday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

10707 Jefferson Blvd. Petco 5347 Sepulveda Blvd. Hours: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Every day

5347 Sepulveda Blvd. Sorrento Italian Market 5518 Sepulveda Blvd. Hours: Monday – Saturday 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM (Closed Tuesday) Sunday – 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

5518 Sepulveda Blvd.

If you or one of your neighbors are in need of food, please call the Culver City CERT Assistance Call Center at (310) 253-5545.

For more information, call Ira Diamond, Organizer at (213) 309-4084 or Christine Parra, Culver City Emergency Coordinator, at (310) 253-5909.